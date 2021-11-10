Education Apps Market size to increase by USD 70.55 Bn| Technavio's Research Insights highlight Growing Demand for Stem-based Apps as Key Driver

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The education apps market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

For Instance, in November 2020, Alphabet won the Customer Service Excellence prize at the Car Finance Awards 2020.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the education apps market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 41% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

In addition, countries such as the US, China, Germany, and Australia are expected to emerge as prominent markets during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The growing focus on wearable technology is a major factor supporting the education apps market share growth. Wearable technologies improve communication between teachers and students by facilitating a platform for sharing ideas, implementing processes, and exchanging feedback. Wearable smart devices are a growing trend in the global education apps market. Smart devices allow a user to install apps and learn subjects

However, data security is a major challenge for the education apps market. The proliferation of education technology has increased security concerns and data breaches. The rise in startups and free offerings of apps by vendors to acquire a foothold in the market have enabled educators to experiment with "adaptive learning" products such as STEM apps and foreign language learning apps that record and analyze the performance of students and allow to personalize lessons. The increasing use of mobile apps for education in institutions and organizations is creating avenues for hacking confidential information and making it harder for the IT department to regulate the access to data on its backend systems.

Education Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 70.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.98 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo, edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and WizIQ Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

