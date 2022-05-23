Education Consulting Market: 3.89% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Buy Our Report to Understand the Scope of the Market

Education Consulting Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD., Broils Consulting Group LLC, ClearView Consulting Co., Edmentum Inc., Education Consulting Services LLC, Education Elements Inc., Edway Education Consulting, ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA , Generation Ready Inc., and Global Education Ltd. among others

10+ – Including BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD., Broils Consulting Group LLC, ClearView Consulting Co., Edmentum Inc., Education Consulting Services LLC, Education Elements Inc., Edway Education Consulting, ELITE SCHOLARS OF , Generation Ready Inc., and Global Education Ltd. among others Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Type (K-12 and higher education)

Type (K-12 and higher education) Geographies: North America (US and Canada ), Europe (UK and Germany ), APAC ( China ), South America , and MEA

Education Consulting Market: Regional Outlook

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for education consulting in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, South American, and MEA regions. The increasing number of unfilled job opportunities in the STEM industry will facilitate the education consulting market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Education Consulting Market: Major Growth Driver & Trend

Rising demand for customized learning

The conventional methods of education enable the one-way flow of knowledge and provide access to a limited number of knowledge sources. The students now have access to a wide variety of knowledge sources through online databases. SCANTRON offers EVAEXAM, which is a software solution that assigns tests based on the preferences and policies of educational institutions. The growing demand for customized learning facilitates the need for necessary guidance such as education counseling, test preparation, planning and development, and administration.

Growing importance of STEM education

STEM job opportunities are expected to outpace the growth of non-STEM job opportunities. Basic STEM education is essential in cracking several competitive exams in countries such as India to gain admission to higher education institutions. Students are increasingly seeking the guidance of education consulting firms at the very beginning of their secondary education. The increasing STEM job opportunities, coupled with the rising competition in STEM competitive exams, will encourage several students to opt for education consulting services.

Buy Report Now! for strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities

Education Consulting Market: Key Vendors

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD.

Broils Consulting Group LLC

ClearView Consulting Co.

Edmentum Inc.

Education Consulting Services LLC

Education Elements Inc.

Edway Education Consulting

ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA

Generation Ready Inc.

Global Education Ltd.

The education consulting market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Our Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

Reasons to Buy Education Consulting Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist education consulting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the education consulting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the education consulting market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education consulting market vendors

Related Reports:

Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in US by Type and Delivery Method - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The compliance training market size in higher education institutions in the US is expected to grow by USD 876.88 million and record a CAGR of 12.29% during 2021-2025. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Cross-cultural Training Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market share is expected to increase by USD 1.45 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Education Consulting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 579.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD., Broils Consulting Group LLC, ClearView Consulting Co., Edmentum Inc., Education Consulting Services LLC, Education Elements Inc., Edway Education Consulting, ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA, Generation Ready Inc., and Global Education Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BRITANNICA EDUCATION CONSULTING LTD.

Broils Consulting Group LLC

ClearView Consulting Co.

Edmentum Inc.

Education Consulting Services LLC

Education Elements Inc.

Edway Education Consulting

ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA

Generation Ready Inc.

Global Education Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio