Education Ecosystem Adds New Projects in Response to Increase in Users During Coronavirus Pandemic

LONDON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Ecosystem responded to the 30% increase in the number of new users on its platform by introducing new projects. The ecosystem usually receives more than 2.3 million visitors per month, with around 10% being new users. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ecosystem has seen a spike in the number of visitors, particularly new users, who have a high interest in practical learning projects.

Education Ecosystem

The platform offers practical projects in the areas of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, data science, game design, and programming. The interest in these areas is usually evenly distributed between 15-17%. From February to April, 23.2% of the new users showed an interest in blockchain projects and 21% in artificial intelligence. 19.5% of the new users were inclined towards cybersecurity, 18.5% were interested in programming, and the remaining 17.5% were split between game design and data analytics.

Education Ecosystem responded swiftly by analyzing the emerging trends and prioritizing categories with high demand. 80% of the new projects created on the platform since February focused on artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, and programming.

The platform introduced an incentive structure in which project creators were rewarded extra LEDU tokens for creating new projects in categories with high demand. Naturally, the number of new project creators interested in the four mainly targeted areas spiked as a result of the surge in interest from project viewers and the new incentive structure introduced by the network.

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a project-based learning platform that teaches professional developers and students how to build real products in areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, data science, game development, and programming. Content is organized around projects where students learn from watching videos of developers building products. Education Ecosystem uses the utility token LEDU to power its ecosystem. LEDU provides rewards to project creators, viewers, community moderators, LEDU API developers, and ecosystem partners.

