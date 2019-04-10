Education Innovation Summit Returns to Johannesburg for 4th Year

JOHANNESBURG, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th annual Education Innovation Summit is set to take place on the 29th of May 2019 at the Hilton, Sandton, Johannesburg. Hosted by IT News Africa, the summit is designed to bring together innovation leaders and the academic community by facilitating and accelerating innovative thinking in education. The summit will explore the need for academic institutions to adapt and embrace technological changes in order to drive innovation within the education sector and subsequently tackling the digital revolution head on.

Under the theme "Preparing Africa for a Tech-Driven Future" the Education Innovation Summit 2019 aims to create opportunities for meaningful and valuable discourse through interactive roundtable discussions and case studies from top academics, technology leaders, education regulators and EduTech entrepreneurs- all sharing their expertise and experiences with emerging technologies in the education sector.

Who should attend?

The summit will host an array of attendees from the tech and education sectors, such as Deans, Government officials responsible for education, Education policy development representatives, Education NGOs, Principals, Academics, University Chancellors, Heads of schools, Directors of Education, Learning & Development Managers, Curriculum Development Specialists, Instructional Designers, Directors of Learning & Educational Technology, District-level Leaders, Technology Directors and Special Education Instructors amongst others.

Key topics to be discussed:

· The role of technology in promoting diversity and inclusion in higher education

· Rethinking African education in light of the 4th industrial revolution

· The role of technology in advancing access to higher education

· Driving innovation through academic and private sector partnerships

· Keeping up with EduTech trends and the pace of change

· Assessing the opportunities presented by AI in higher education

Why you should attend

1. Radically re-think the role of technology in Education.

2. Prepare your educational institution for digital transformation.

3. Collaborate with private sector players in advancing innovation in education.

4. Keep up with technology trends to improve the quality of teaching and learning.

5. Meet and interact with senior stakeholders and key decision makers in Education.

6. Learn how to prepare your students for the workplace of tomorrow.

