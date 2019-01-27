Education Management Solutions (EMS) to Showcase Telemedicine-Ready Simulation Platform to Merge and Manage Virtual, Online, Live, and Mobile Training Curricula

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newswise -- Education Management Solutions, LLC (EMS), a leading innovator of simulation management technologies, today announced a new integrated simulation education platform that removes data sharing barriers between simulation-based learning management systems (LMS) and global higher education and patient safety LMS tools such as Blackboard(r), Canvas(r) and Direct2Learning(r). The new SIMULATIONiQ™platform supports seamless single user sign-on, fusing data from hands-on simulation exercises across larger didactic learner performance systems. The integrated platform also merges virtual gaming and online training toolsets with a traditional simulation LMS. It brings the same high level of operational management and performance reporting currently used for hands-on, live standardized patient and mannequin-based simulation training, to virtual and augmented reality simulation programs. In response to the rapidly expanding need for telemedicine training and skilled telemedicine clinicians, the SIMULATIONiQ platform fully facilitates end-to-end live training for telemedicine skills across multiple disciplines.

"One of the drivers for positive education outcomes and increased patient safety is the ability to measure the impact and effectiveness of curricula," says Anurag Singh, EMS President and CEO. "Until now, simulation training has been managed separately from commonly used institute-wide learning management systems. This required educators to review reports and results from separate systems to measure true learner performance. The growth in virtual training has led to great innovation, but not consolidated evaluation tools to measure total learner performance. We wanted to remove data silos for curriculum and learner performance measurement. Telemedicine is a rapidly evolving requirement and we are pleased to offer an end-to-end integrated platform that covers the entire scope of virtual, live, and didactic medical education."

EMS will provide demonstrations of this state-of-the-art integrated training platform at the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) in San Antonio, TX from January 27-29 in booth #125.

Key New Features Include:

LMS Integration : Single sign-on between LMS (Blackboard (r) , Canvas (r) , and D2L (r) .

: Single sign-on between LMS (Blackboard , Canvas and D2L . Case and Scenario Sharing : Search and import cases/scenarios, instead of building from scratch. Share access across institutions and users.

: Search and import cases/scenarios, instead of building from scratch. Share access across institutions and users. Telemedicine : Support for telemedicine (remote learner or remote standardized patient) cases and OSCE sessions.

: Support for telemedicine (remote learner or remote standardized patient) cases and OSCE sessions. Competency Mapping : Facilitate reporting by assigning checklists and/or questions to standard competencies and sub-competencies.

: Facilitate reporting by assigning checklists and/or questions to standard competencies and sub-competencies. Live Video : Support remote learners with live streaming across all major browsers and mobile devices.

: Support remote learners with live streaming across all major browsers and mobile devices. Deployment Options: Software as a Service (SaaS) or on-premise.

About Education Management Solutions (EMS)

EMS is an industry pioneer in simulation-based solutions for healthcare training environments ranging from clinical simulation management software and hardware, to counselor education, case authoring, and virtual patient training. Working alongside subject matter experts, EMS serves as the driving force behind numerous consumer-centered innovations that continue to move the clinical simulation market forward with breakthrough technologies.

As the leader in simulation management technology since its founding in 1994, EMS offers complete turnkey solutions that include integrated software and hardware, design and planning, engineering, configuration, installation, training, file backup, cloud-based eLearning, and support. Visit www.SIMULATIONiQ.com for more information.

Media contact:

Lynn Welch

Vice President of Business Development and Marketing

Lynn.Welch@SIMULATIONiQ.com

610-701-7002 x 318

