Education Market in UAE: 0.48% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Research Insights Highlight Rising Awareness of Early Education as Key Trend | Technavio

May 06, 2022, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK , May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Education Market Value in UAE is set to grow by USD 97.12 thousand, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by end-user (K12 schools and higher education) and ownership (private education and public education).
Moreover, increase in student enrolment coupled with rising awareness of early education is notably driving the market growth, although increased education costs may impede market growth.
Download Sample Report to make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis
Education Market in UAE: Segmentation Analysis
The K-12 schools' market in the UAE is fragmented with a considerable presence of many international and local players offering different curriculum through private and public ownership. Key factors contributing to the continuous growth of the K-12 education market in UAE include the strengthening economy of the country, an extensive expatriate population, and rising demand for high-quality, English-medium education by both wealthy locals and expatriates. However, the post COVID-19 impact has brought forth a slowdown in the K-12 segment growth owing to the shutdown of educational institutions.
Download Our Sample Report to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments
Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:
- Market Driver
The increase in student enrollment is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the education market in the UAE. With the continuous awareness and rising importance of education among the parents in the UAE, there has been a significant increase in student enrollments at various levels. The rising disposable income and increasing affordability of parents is another key factor contributing to the rising expenditure made by them on the education of their children. The rising number of enrollments in the UAE is also attributed to various innovative academic programs and courses being offered by the colleges and universities in the country.
- Market Trend
The rising awareness of early education is one of the key trends supporting the education market share growth in UAE. The criticality of early education, an increasing number of working women, and dual-income households in the country are influencing the demand for early education sectors such as kindergartens and pre-primary schools. Due to the increasing awareness among parents regarding the importance of the first three years of childhood and the increasing importance of education, the early education sector in the UAE is gaining traction. The rising expatriate population and its continuously changing perception of the importance of pre-primary education are anticipated to foster the growth of the education sector in the long run. The need for early learning education in the UAE is also being increasingly driven by the rising number of working mothers. The demand for a professional learning environment for the children of working mothers bodes well for the children, as well as for the societal and economic development of the UAE.
- Market Challenge
The increased education cost is a major challenge for the education market growth in UAE. The cost of education has been exponentially increasing in the UAE owing to the rising fees taken by the educational institutions in the country. The constant surge in education fees and school fees in the UAE, due to the increased operating costs and continuous need for retaining skilled teachers with high salaries, has raised the education cost considerably. The operating costs of schools are considerably rising due to the continuous increase in the hidden costs associated with maintenance and infrastructure development. Such hikes in the tuition fees are causing excessive trouble for the expatriates and local people to maintain their savings as large chunks of their salaries are spent on house rent and children's education, eventually challenging the growth of the education market in UAE.
Download sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025
Vendor Landscape
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- ASPAM Indian International School
- Blackboard Inc.
- Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills
- GEMS Education
- Higher Colleges of Technology
- JSS Private School
- Liwa International School
- Taaleem
- United Arab Emirates University
- Zayed University
The education market in UAE is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing their geographical presence to compete in the market.
Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news
Related Reports:
Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market by Learning Method, Courses, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The business process management (BPM) training system market share is estimated to reach a value of USD 1.76 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 12.77%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
Healthcare Education Solutions Market by Delivery and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The global healthcare education solutions market size has the potential to grow by USD 5.10 billion during 2020-2024. The market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
|
Education Market in UAE Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 97.12 th
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
0.48
|
Performing market contribution
|
UAE at 100%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- K12 schools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Ownership
- Market segments
- Comparison by Ownership
- Private education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Public education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Ownership
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ASPAM Indian International School
- Blackboard Inc.
- Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills
- GEMS Education
- Higher Colleges of Technology
- JSS Private School
- Liwa International School
- Taaleem
- United Arab Emirates University
- Zayed University
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article