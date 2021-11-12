Education Market Size in UAE to Increase by USD 97.12 Thousand | Research Insights Highlight Rising Awareness of Early Education as Key Trend | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The Education Market in UAE is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional players. The report of UAE also offers information on several market vendors, including ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University among others.

Some of the leading players in the market are deploying growth strategies such as increasing their geographical presence to compete in the market

In September 2020, Blackboard Inc announced that it was named a Top 15 Washington DC Employer Brand according to local tech talent in Hired's 4th annual Brand Health Report.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Sample Market Research Report .

End-user Segment Analysis

The education market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the K-12 schools segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. Key factors contributing to the continuous growth of the K-12 education market in UAE include the strengthening economy of the country, an extensive expatriate population, and rising demand for high-quality, English-medium education by both wealthy locals and expatriates.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/education-market-in-uae-industry-analysis

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The report identifies rising awareness of early education as the major trend influencing Education Market in UAE. Due to the increasing awareness among parents regarding the importance of the first three years of childhood and the increasing importance of education, the early education sector in the UAE is gaining traction. The need for early learning education in the UAE is also being increasingly driven by the rising number of working mothers. The demand for a professional learning environment for the children of working mothers bodes well for the children, as well as for the societal and economic development of the UAE.

The increased education cost might inhibit the growth of the market. The constant surge in education fees and school fees in the UAE, due to the increased operating costs and continuous need for retaining skilled teachers with high salaries, has raised the education cost considerably. Such hikes in the tuition fees are causing excessive trouble for the expatriates and local people to maintain their savings as large chunks of their salaries are spent on house rent and children's education, eventually challenging the growth of the education market in UAE.

View free sample for highlights on market Trends & Challenges affecting the Education Market in UAE.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Education PC and Tablet Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021 – The education PC and tablet market in the US has the potential to grow by 31846.22 thousand units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.48%.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 – The higher education testing and assessment market has the potential to grow by USD 5.13 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Education Market in UAE Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 97.12 thousand Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.48 Regional analysis UAE Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

