Education Over Intervention: California Nonprofit Tide Initiative Fights Depression by Providing Mental Health Education Worldwide

Fortunately, students are also chasing a win in the form of a formidable positive shift. Tide Initiative is a California-based, student-led nonprofit founded in 2017 by students from UC Berkeley, Minerva Schools, Stanford, and University of Chicago. Tide Initiative aims to promote social and psychology well-being of students worldwide through the integration of education and technology.

Collaborating with psychologists from Stanford Psychology Department, Tide founders have created a Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) curriculum, empowering students by teaching them how to control their emotions, regulate anxiety and stress, increase self-awareness, and build relationships through intrapersonal skills.

From May to September of this year, multiple mental health workshops were launched for students in various locations- from local schools in San Francisco to underdeveloped regions of Western China. These workshops were catered to their student audience, cognizant of culture and age. Delivery of their curriculum included practices from child-friendly activities like drama and art therapy, encouraging free self-expression through the creative arts. Local mentors were on-call to ensure comfortable communication and guidance for the students.

"Prevention is the best medicine- end-of-pipe solutions are not- and that's why we're here, providing mental health education instead of intervention," says Yiting Yin, COO of Tide Initiative and a Psychology major at the University of Chicago, "[Education is important]... Especially for those in developing countries, where mental health resources, and even interventions themselves, are scarce."

With over 30 organizations already partnered with Tide, their work has already influenced over 2,000 students, attracting great amounts of attention from Chinese state media. "Our goal is to make mental health education accessible to at least 1 million teenagers around the globe by 2021." Lance adds, "...and we don't intend to slow down any time soon- our mission is derived from a collective and personal passion that is very dear to us."

