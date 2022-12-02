NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Education Technology (EdTech) Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Region, End User (Pre-K, K-12, Post-Secondary, Corporate Workforce), and Segment Forecast, 2022-2026







Summary

The EdTech market size was valued at US$183.4 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period (2022-2026). The study provides an executive-level overview of the EdTech market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global EdTech market and its end use, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies



The surge in disposable income of families coupled with government initiatives across economies to provide technically advanced education facilities to students has been the primary driver favoring market growth.



Scope

- This report provides overview and service addressable market for Education Technology (EdTech) market

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

- It includes global market forecasts for the EdTech market and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

- It contains details of M&A deals in the EdTech space, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of Education industry.

- The detailed value chain consists of four layers: Learning Materials, Tools & Enablers , Learning Platforms layer, and Education Providers layer.



