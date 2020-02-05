Educational Enrichment Systems, Inc. - Notice Of Data Breach

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational Enrichment Systems, Inc. ("EES") is providing notice of a data privacy event that may have affected certain personal information. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information is one of EES's highest priorities and the organization takes this matter very seriously.

What Happened? On August 30, 2019, EES became aware of unusual activity related to a certain EES employee email account. Upon discovery, EES immediately launched an investigation, with the support of forensic investigators, to determine the nature and scope of the activity. Through this investigation, EES determined that this employee's email account was accessed without authorization between May 27, 2019 and July 15, 2019.

Although the investigation found no evidence of access to sensitive information, or attempted or actual misuse of sensitive information, EES thoroughly reviewed the emails and files contained within the account to determine what sensitive information was within the affected email account. Through these review efforts, EES determined that sensitive personal information was in the emails and/or attachments thereto.

What Information Was Involved? EES determined that the information impacted by this event may include an affected individuals' name, address, Social Security number, financial information, health insurance information, student education records, as well as medical history and treatment information.

What We Are Doing. EES is individually notifying those whose information was present in the affected email accounts. As an added precaution, the organization is offering these individuals access to credit monitoring and identity protection services at no cost.

What You Can Do. EES encourages individuals to review the "Steps Individuals Can Take to Protect Your Personal Information" below, which provides detail on how to better protect against possible misuse of information. Affected individuals can find guidance in the letters being sent to them.

For More Information. Individuals who may have questions about the incident, may contact our dedicated call center at 1-866-775-4209 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Standard Time, or visit EES' website at https://www.educ-enrichment.org/.

STEPS INDIVIDUALS CAN TAKE TO PROTECT PERSONAL INFORMATION

Monitor Accounts

EES encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review their account statements, and to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity. Under U.S. law individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of their credit report.

Individuals have the right to place a "security freeze" on their credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in their credit report without an individual's expressed authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in an individual's name without their consent. However, individuals should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in their credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or applications made regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, individuals cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on their credit report. Should individuals wish to place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies listed below:

Experian PO Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/freeze/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 160 Woodlyn, PA 19094 1-888-909-8872 www.transunion.com/credit-freeze Equifax PO Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-800-685-1111 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

In order to request a security freeze, individuals will need to provide the following information:

Your full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; If you have moved in the past five (5) years, provide the addresses where you have lived over the prior five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); If you are a victim of identity theft, include a copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft.

As an alternative to a security freeze, individuals have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on their file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If an individual is a victim of identity theft, they are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should individuals wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the agencies listed below:

Experian P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/fraud/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-800-680-7289 www.transunion.com/fraud-victim-resource/place-fraud-alert Equifax P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-766-0008 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

Additional Information

Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps they can take to protect themselves by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or their state Attorney General.

The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580, www.identitytheft.gov , 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. Individuals have the right to file a police report if they ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, individuals will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and individuals' state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

