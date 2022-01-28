Educational Insights Puts the Pieces Together for National Puzzle Day January 29

GARDENA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Puzzle Day, Educational Insights invites one and all to engage in brain-busting play as they harness the power of the puzzle to keep their minds healthy and active. Puzzle games are not only beneficial to one's mental development, they also promote necessary emotional skills by practicing patience and perseverance throughout each level or stage of the game. To help the young and young-at-heart celebrate National Puzzle Day on January 29, the award-winning educational toy company joins the world in commemorating the value of puzzles and keeping brains sharp on this day and beyond.

Through fan-favorite word games like Wordle, popular apps and the rise of puzzle sales in the last two years due to COVID, Educational Insights has remained a leader in the brain game category - creating some of the best-selling brain teasers for kids available on the market today, like BrainBolt and the always evolving Kanoodle line. These puzzle dynamos have become brain-busting classics across the world, with BrainBolt leading its category on Amazon , and the expansion of Kanoodle to include nine exhilarating ways to play.

Brain games have long been found to help players practice cognitive skills like memorization, problem-solving and critical thinking. According to a study conducted by the Harvard Center for the Developing Child, 90% of a child's brain development happens before age 5 , which reinforces the importance of challenging early-childhood mental activities. The perks of puzzles and brain-teasers don't stop at an early age, as "individuals with greater early- and middle-life cognitive activity," can play games to help slow the onset of Alzheimer's Disease ( The National Center for Biotechnology Information ).

"National Puzzle Day is something everyone can participate in, whether you are just learning patterns or are looking for the most mind-bending challenge to solve. While we're excited to celebrate the occasion, we also want to keep spreading the fun and benefits of mental workouts all year long," said Lisa Guili, General Manager of Educational Insights. "It's not surprising that games like Kanoodle or BrainBolt keep you coming back for more, and we can't wait for puzzle-lovers to see what's in store for both product lines in 2022!"

To keep the brain-teasing fun going, kids and adults can look forward to new upcoming releases, including BrainBolt Genius (available this Summer), where players can supercharge their memory skills and play to win by replicating the light-up patterns. Each time they level up, they also gain important emotional skills such as patience and perseverance. Also debuting this Summer, players can go for hours with Kanoodle Fusion as they try to solve up to 50 brain-bending challenges by mixing primary and secondary colors.

For more information on puzzles for all ages by Educational Insights, please visit Amazon.com . To partake in giveaways and all the puzzle fun for National Puzzle Day, follow Educational Insights on Instagram and Facebook @educationalinsights or on Twitter @ed_insights.

