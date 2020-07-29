Educational Leader Study Edge Offering Math Nation for Free Through the End of 2020 to Help Students and Educators Avoid the "COVID Slide"

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Study Edge, a leading educational content and technology provider, announced today that it is offering free access to its Math Nation program until the end of 2020 to students and families. The NWEA reports students are showing learning losses in math as high as 50% from the 2019-2020 school year, with some students falling a full school year behind. The company hopes to actively combat these devastating statistics.

Study Edge

"This is undoubtedly the most challenging year in decades for educators and students," said Ethan Fieldman, CEO of Study Edge and co-director of Math Nation. "COVID-19 means uncertainty for millions of students heading into the fall and it is also causing a significant 'COVID slide' for learning, especially in math. Free access to Math Nation also functions as a bridge for the equity gap due to private tutoring, which is out-of-reach for most low-income students."

Study Edge's Math Nation tutorials are designed to help students succeed in math courses by engaging them with video-based learning, and other digital tools and support. The free Math Nation courses include videos featuring diverse, virtual co-teachers who are always present on-camera. High school math students can choose from a range of instructors with different backgrounds and teaching styles, who tackle the material at varying paces to best suit different students' needs.

"Math Nation is an incredibly useful program that's used and across our district," said Rachael Smilowitz, Middle School Math District Specialist at Charleston County School District. "Giving students a lift with their math skills is more important now than ever. Math Nation is helping our students adjust to new situations, whether they have a new teacher or are adjusting to at-home learning."

For more information about Study Edge's free Math Nation offerings through the end of 2020, visit www.studyedge.com .

About Study Edge

Study Edge is a leading education company that develops and distributes customized content and technology solutions for middle school, high school, and college students. It works in partnership with schools, school districts, colleges and universities, state education agencies and others to offer online learning support for more than 1,000,000 students each year. Visit www.studyedge.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Megan Brilley

(949) 777-2486

[email protected]

SOURCE Study Edge

Related Links

https://studyedge.com

