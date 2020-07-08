Educational Non-Profit Organization Forms to Assure a Sustainable Future for the Human Family

PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The NOĒSIS PROJECT is here to assure a sustainable future for a confused and paralyzed Human Family. In the most startling of truths, the end of our species is suddenly visible. As Humanity sinks further and further into existential crisis, it searches for any port in a gathering storm. Noēsis is the beacon that it seeks.

Anthony A. Wall Jr, Noēsis Founder and President

To address a crisis that no one will, Noēsis was granted 501(c)(3) status as an educational non-profit in May 2019. Founder and President, Anthony A. Wall, Jr., explains The Case for Noēsis. Tony explains that human evolutionary obstacles, if left unchecked, will be FATAL to the human species. These evolutionary relics combine to place us into conflict, and to then keep us captive to them. This deadly inertia can be altered, but only by an outside force. Noēsis is that outside force—an intelligent, caring, fact-based approach to understanding repetitive and ruinous human behavior.

The only light to the FUTURE is that of the PAST. Humans now have a rich evolutionary timeline at their disposal. Examining that data is the pathway to a sustainable future. Our most rare and remarkable species is fully imprisoned by what it cannot see. Noēsis will bring it all into view.

"Noēsis is dedicated to ensuring Human Survival," explains Wall. "We are observers and educators. This project, for all Humanity, is now. RIGHT NOW."

Visit Noēsis website at https://noesisproject.com for diverse and intelligent content. Subscribe to the "Noēsis Project" YouTube channel, and Like the Noēsis Facebook Page. You'll find, and participate in, life-changing discussions on a wide-range of topics.

Tony is available for public-speaking engagements and is in production with his video series. A growing website features topic-driven videos that combine to make the case for Noēsis. "Noēsis is here to ASSURE human survival. We're a rescue mission for a frightened and lost species. We CAN control our destiny," Wall concludes.

About Noēsis

Our mission at Noēsis is to free humanity from the churn of perpetual conflict, by defining its evolutionary mechanisms. We are educators. We have taken the lead in tracing, identifying, and describing the primitive motivators of conflict. When we understand them, we will view all humans through the lens of Empathy, not of Conflict. We will only then emerge as responsible and proper stewards of a great gift.

