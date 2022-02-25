Educational Robots Market Size to grow by 580.92 thousand units | 38% of the Growth to Originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The educational robots market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies demand led growth as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The emergence of global robot industry players is another factor supporting the educational robots market growth. With the increased popularity of educational robots, the global educational robots market is witnessing the emergence of new startups with huge funding. Various companies such as Wonder Workshop, Modular Robotics, and Makeblock raised a huge amount of funding from investors such as CRV, Google Ventures, and Madrona Venture Group, to develop the educational robots market growth. Efforts are being made to prepare the workforce for the future, wherein industries will use robotics solutions for several tasks. Thus, it is imperative for vendors to ensure that workers are familiar with this advanced technology.

However, the time-consuming implementation of robots in the educational curriculum is one of the factors hindering the educational robots market growth. Reconfigurable robots and humanoid educational robots involve a high level of programming, which is time-consuming and requires high-level assistance from teachers. Meanwhile, the high cost of implementation makes educational robots unaffordable for most schools, thereby limiting their adoption.

The educational robots market analysis includes product segment (pre-configured educational robots, reconfigurable educational robots, and humanoid educational robots) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The pre-configured educational robots segment held the largest educational robots market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period. re-configured educational robots are robotics solutions that are pre-devised and pre-programmed and are meant to be designed by the user with the help of the instruction manual provided. In terms of Geography, 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for the educational robots market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Another key region offering significant growth opportunities to the vendors is North America. Changes in education policies, along with the implementation of Common Core State Standards (CCSS), have made it mandatory for educators in the US to acquire information and communications technology (ICT) skills along with other teaching skills.

Educational Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.32% Market growth 2021-2025 580.92 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.06 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS, Fischerwerke GmbH and Co. KG, Innovation First International Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Modular Robotics Inc., PAL Robotics SL, Pitsco Inc., ROBOTIS Co. Ltd., and SoftBank Group Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

