Educational Tours Agency, Fantastic Tours, Shares 5 Benefits of Girl Scout Troop Travel

COMMACK, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts aims to prepare young girls for a bright future. Those involved with Girl Scouts build confidence, make lifelong friends, and learn new skills. What better way to do that than to travel to new places? Travel helps girls to expand their world view, learn about new cultures, and places and fosters a sense of independence important for the modern young woman.

Educational tours agency, Fantastic Tours, shares five benefits of Girl Scout troop travel.

Building confidence and leadership skills. Travel is a great way to get Girl Scouts to gain more self-confidence and become better leaders. By participating in group activities and having unique experiences, Girl Scouts who travel tend to become more confident and comfortable leading groups in the future. Travel strengthens communication, collaboration, creativity, and more. Strengthening friendships. Girl Scout troops already form close bonds by spending a lot of time together and working towards common goals. But when they travel together, they bond in a way that is unique. Spending a few days in a row together and sharing activities, meals, and even hotel rooms can fortify already-strong bonds within the troop. Exposure to potential career paths. Without travel, Girl Scouts might not be exposed to certain professions, institutions, or technology. These trips allow them to explore the possible career paths they have not yet encountered, possibly finding a lifelong passion to pursue such as history or STEAM. Better understanding where we've been, and where we're going. Traveling to some of the country's most historic cities complements and furthers a Girl Scout's vision of our country's history. The impact of a personal visit makes a deeper impression on the cities they've only read about, it brings history to life. It furthers Girl Scout's perspectives by experiencing the influences and successes of the city as well as evaluating historical shortcomings. This helps Girl Scouts to shape the future into a better place, a future they see themselves in. Exposure to different cultures. The best way for Girl Scouts to learn about other cultures is to immerse themselves while visiting the city, whether through embassy appointments, cuisine, classrooms or visiting ethnic neighborhoods. When traveling throughout the United States , they can learn how other regions live and see how worldwide cultures are represented in our nation's melting pot cities, like New York City .

If your Girl Scout troop is interested in a trip, be sure to enlist the help of a travel agency that specializes in school and Girl Scout trips. They can help you plan the ultimate trip and give you dedicated, 24/7 assistance every step of the way.

