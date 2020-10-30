Educational Toy Company Learning Resources Recognized by Chicago Tribune As One of the Top Workplaces in 2020

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Learning Resources, an award-winning educational toy company based in Vernon Hills, has been recognized as one of Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces in 2020. The prestigious annual recognition, now in its 11th year, celebrates the most dynamic companies and organizations that support and sustain the local Chicago business community. For more than 35 years, Learning Resources has provided employees with a collaborative, positive environment to develop, manufacture and distribute educational toys and games for young learners at home and in the classroom. The Top Workplaces are evaluated solely through employee evaluations gathered through the Energage employee survey.

Mission-driven, innovative, and fun: These are the three words Learning Resources employees used to describe the company's vibrant culture, stating their workplace is nothing short of motivational and operates on strong values.

"The current climate has certainly changed the way we work, however we're proud to have kept the team together and stayed true to our values through tough times. It's truly inspiring to see the growth and energy of our teammates at every level," says Rick Woldenberg, CEO of Learning Resources. "What's remained the same is our unwavering commitment to our company's mission, helping children learn through play, and it would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our employees. We're honored to be considered one of the Top Workplaces in the Chicago area and will strive to celebrate this achievement again in 2021."

When asked on the survey what makes Learning Resources special an employee of the company may have said it best, "Because it's a company that cares, is inclusive and true to its values. Education is one of the most powerful ways in which we can change the world and help people reach their potential. Learning Resources makes this our goal and these values are inherent in each and every product we create."

In an extension of its commitment to its employees and culture, Learning Resources recently launched a thought-provoking and inspiring brand campaign, "Building Someone Amazing," which highlights the foundational skills taught by parents and caregivers to shape future generations. Learning Resources employees are participating and celebrating how they're building someone amazing, as they continue to inspire a love of learning in kids everywhere.

Learning Resources is proud to congratulate their sister company hand2mind, for also independently winning this same award in a challenging year. hand2mind is an educational publishing company that has been delivering on its mission of supporting teachers and inspiring students, with a workplace that champions collaboration and creativity.

ABOUT LEARNING RESOURCES:

We're Learning Resources®, and we've been helping parents and teachers build generations of amazing kids since 1984. From ABCs and 123s to fine motor and STEM skills, our educational toys offer kids the building blocks they need to succeed in school and develop a lifelong love of learning. Discover countless ways to learn through play with our award-winning products, including Toy of the Year winners Tumble Trax®, Botley® the Coding Robot, and Coding Critters™

