Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: 2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | Technavio

Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: 2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast
Jul 29, 2021, 17:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021
Technavio has been monitoring the educational toys market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.40 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 14%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Engino.net Ltd., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for smart toys will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing demand for smart toys has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the threat from counterfeit products might hamper market growth.
Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Educational Toys Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Academic Toys
- Cognitive Toys
- Motor Skills Toys
- Other Toys
- Application
- 0-4 Years
- 4-8 Years
- Above 8 Years
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our educational toys market report covers the following areas:
- Educational Toys Market size
- Educational Toys Market trends
- Educational Toys Market industry analysis
This study identifies a shift in the consumer mindset toward green educational toys as one of the prime reasons driving the educational toys market growth during the next few years.
Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Educational Toys Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Educational Toys Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist educational toys market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the educational toys market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the educational toys market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of educational toys market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Motor skills toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Age
- Market segments
- Comparison by Age
- 0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Age
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Engino.net Ltd.
- Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
- Learning Resources Ltd.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Melissa & Doug LLC
- MindWare Inc.
- Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.
- Ravensburger Group
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
