Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: 2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Engino.net Ltd., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for smart toys will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for smart toys has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the threat from counterfeit products might hamper market growth.

Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Educational Toys Market is segmented as below:

Product

Academic Toys



Cognitive Toys



Motor Skills Toys



Other Toys

Application

0-4 Years



4-8 Years



Above 8 Years

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our educational toys market report covers the following areas:

Educational Toys Market size

Educational Toys Market trends

Educational Toys Market industry analysis

This study identifies a shift in the consumer mindset toward green educational toys as one of the prime reasons driving the educational toys market growth during the next few years.

Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Educational Toys Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Educational Toys Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist educational toys market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the educational toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the educational toys market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of educational toys market vendors

Toys Market in Europe- The toys market size in Europe is segmented by product (activity toys and accessories, soft toys and accessories, outdoor and vehicle toys, games and puzzles, and others), distribution channel (specialty stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets, and department stores), and geography (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe).

Global Archery Equipment Market- The archery equipment market is segmented by product (bows and bows accessories, arrows, and other archery equipment), distribution channel (specialty and sports shops, departmental and discount stores, online retail, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Motor skills toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Age

Market segments

Comparison by Age

0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Age

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Engino.net Ltd.

Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.

Learning Resources Ltd.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

Melissa & Doug LLC

MindWare Inc.

Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.

Ravensburger Group

VTech Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

