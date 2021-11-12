Educational Toys Market Research Report predicts USD 28.40 Bn growth | Highlights on Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Engino.net Ltd., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market. To succeed in this market, vendors must focus on providing educational toys at competitive prices.

Vendors operating in the market are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive and expand their reach in the market.

For instance, in November 2020, ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) and Melissa & Doug, the purpose-driven global toy brand formed an alliance to deliver PAW Patrol and Blue's Clues & You! co-branded toy product lines for Fall 2021.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Academic toys:



The segment contributed greatly to the overall market growth in 2020.





Academic toys was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to remain as the largest segment of the market in 2025. Factors such as the higher emphasis on visual technologies and the incorporation of AI are driving the growth of the segment.



Cognitive toys



Motor skills toys



Other toys

Segmentation by Application:

0-4 years :

:

In terms of application, the 0-4 years segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020.





The 0-4 years segment is expected to account for the maximum number of sales in the market over the forecast period.



4-8 years



Above 8 years

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is leading the market with a contribution of 36% to the overall market in 2020 and would increase its contribution to a notable number of the global educational toys market by 2025.

APAC will generate maximum growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025.

MEA would be the fastest-growing region within the overall market between 2020 and 2025.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Japan, the UK, and Germany will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends Driving the Global Educational toys Market

Educational toys Market Driver:

Growing adoption of smart toys:

The increasing adoption of connected devices in the education sector has led to the advent of smart toys backed with AI. These toys help improve the cognitive as well as speaking skills of children, which has increased their popularity and demand among customers. To cater to the growing demand for such toys, players in the market are introducing a wide range of smart toys that not only improve the cognitive skills but also the academic and motor skills of students. Besides, the increasing demand for smart toys is forcing traditional toy manufacturers to introduce products at a much lower price to remain competitive in the market, thereby driving the market growth.

Educational toys Market Trend:

Rise in green toys:

Vendors in the market are adopting sustainable manufacturing practices to have a lesser footprint in the environment. In addition, the growing concerns over the harmful effects caused by the raw materials used in educational toys among parents and educators have led to the emergence of green toys. These toys are made up of natural and recyclable materials that are sustainable and eco-friendly. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global educational toys market over the forecast period.

Educational Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 28.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Engino.net Ltd., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

