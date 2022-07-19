Educational Toys Market Size worth USD 28.40 Bn, Market Analysis Segmented by Product and Geography - Technavio

All major aspects that include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative & quantitative analyses are focused in a better way helping you with decision-making strategies. Request for a Sample Report.

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering products with moderate differentiation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Engino.net Ltd.

Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.

Learning Resources Ltd.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

Melissa & Doug LLC

MindWare Inc.

Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.

Ravensburger Group

VTech Holdings Ltd.

The educational toys market will be affected by an increase in the number of counterfeit and fake products in the market. Apart from this, other market trends include a rise in green toys and a continuous shift in the consumer mindset toward eco-friendly educational toys

In addition, increasing demand for smart toys, increased emphasis on STEM toys, and increasing number of investments in the market will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Download Sample Report.

Educational Toys Market is segmented by

Product

Academic toys



Cognitive toys



Motor skills toys



Other toys

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The academic toys category will significantly increase its market share. A greater focus on visual technologies and the introduction of AI into academic educational toys are two unique modifications brought about by market-wide technology advancements. Additionally, the market is expanding as a result of rising parent and student interest in early education, which is reflected in the rise in the number of merchants selling scientific and math play kits. Get Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global educational toys industry by value?

What will be the size of the global educational toys industry?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global educational toys industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global educational toys market?

The educational toys market research report presents critical information and factual data about the educational toys industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the educational toys market study.

Educational Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.25% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 28.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Engino.net Ltd., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Academic toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Cognitive toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Motor skills toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Motor skills toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Motor skills toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Other toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Other toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Other toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Age

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Age

6.3 0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: 0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: 0-4 years - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: 4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: 4-8 years - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Above 8 years - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Age

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Age

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Engino.net Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Engino.net Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Engino.net Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Engino.net Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Johnco Productions Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Johnco Productions Pty Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Johnco Productions Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Learning Resources Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Learning Resources Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Learning Resources Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Learning Resources Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 LEGO System AS

Exhibit 65: LEGO System AS - Overview



Exhibit 66: LEGO System AS - Product and service



Exhibit 67: LEGO System AS - Key offerings

11.7 Mattel Inc.

Exhibit 68: Mattel Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Mattel Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Mattel Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 71: Mattel Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Mattel Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Melissa & Doug LLC

Exhibit 73: Melissa & Doug LLC - Overview



Exhibit 74: Melissa & Doug LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Melissa & Doug LLC - Key news



Exhibit 76: Melissa & Doug LLC - Key offerings

11.9 MindWare Inc.

Exhibit 77: MindWare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: MindWare Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: MindWare Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Ravensburger Group

Exhibit 83: Ravensburger Group - Overview



Exhibit 84: Ravensburger Group - Product and service



Exhibit 85: Ravensburger Group - Key offerings

11.12 VTech Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 86: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 87: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 89: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

