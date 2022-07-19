Educational Toys Market Size worth USD 28.40 Bn, Market Analysis Segmented by Product and Geography - Technavio

Jul 19, 2022, 20:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Educational Toys Market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The toys market is expected to grow by USD 28.40 billion during the forecast period. The increasing demand for smart toys is notably driving the educational toys market growth.
All major aspects that include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative & quantitative analyses are focused in a better way helping you with decision-making strategies. Request for a Sample Report.
The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering products with moderate differentiation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Engino.net Ltd.
- Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
- Learning Resources Ltd.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Melissa & Doug LLC
- MindWare Inc.
- Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.
- Ravensburger Group
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
The educational toys market will be affected by an increase in the number of counterfeit and fake products in the market. Apart from this, other market trends include a rise in green toys and a continuous shift in the consumer mindset toward eco-friendly educational toys
In addition, increasing demand for smart toys, increased emphasis on STEM toys, and increasing number of investments in the market will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Download Sample Report.
- Product
- Academic toys
- Cognitive toys
- Motor skills toys
- Other toys
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The academic toys category will significantly increase its market share. A greater focus on visual technologies and the introduction of AI into academic educational toys are two unique modifications brought about by market-wide technology advancements. Additionally, the market is expanding as a result of rising parent and student interest in early education, which is reflected in the rise in the number of merchants selling scientific and math play kits. Get Sample Report.
- What was the size of the global educational toys industry by value?
- What will be the size of the global educational toys industry?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global educational toys industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global educational toys market?
The educational toys market research report presents critical information and factual data about the educational toys industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the educational toys market study.
