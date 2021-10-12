EducationDynamics releases annual Survey of the Higher Ed Landscape REPORT

This report is an up-close look at what higher education institutions face as they try to stay competitive and appealing to a new type of student. EDDY's market research experts analyzed data ranging from student surveys to economic and enrollment trends, analyzed student demands and preferences, and summarized what schools need to do to better serve today's online and non-traditional students.

Greg Clayton, President of Enrollment Management Services for EducationDynamics, notes that "This second annual edition of the report provides an in-depth analysis of the challenges and opportunities facing higher education. We hope this will help schools better understand the landscape and external factors driving student behavior. Our mission is to help schools deliver an experience and outcomes that match the needs of today's students and delivers on the promise of higher education."

The EducationDynamics market research experts will also host a webinar in October 28 to discuss the report's findings and our expectations for the future state of higher ed.

The Higher Ed Landscape 2021 Report is now available to download for free.

