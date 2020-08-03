Educator's First Job Turns into Career of a Lifetime

WAIPAHU, Hawaii, Aug. 3rd, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It all started when Michilynn Yoro-Roque was 16 years old. Her best friend was about to leave for college and asked her if she'd like to be her replacement at her part time job. The role in question was to be an assistant at the local Kumon Center, and Michilynn's decision to say yes ultimately molded the next few years of her life.

One year at the Kumon Center turned into two, which turned into three, and as time passed, Michilynn's passion for education grew. Upon returning from college, the owner and Instructor at her former Kumon Center pushed Michilynn to learn more about opening her own center. Michilynn followed that advice, and now as the new owner and Instructor of Kumon of Waipahu, she is excited to inspire local children to reach their full potential.

"After years of college and training in education and management, I found myself wanting more than just a nine-to-five job," said Michilynn Yoro-Roque, owner and Instructor of Kumon of Waipahu. "A lot of my work ethic has been developed through Kumon and the support I've had in the classroom environment, and I can't wait to translate that to my students as well."

When Michilynn reached out for more information on becoming a Kumon Franchisee, she was met with an extensive network of support. It was determined that her target location was available, which confirmed the fact that she'd be starting her new Kumon journey. Becoming a Kumon Franchisee is an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available to further assist new Instructors.

Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.

"My vision is for my Kumon Center to be a safe place of learning for students and to serve as a positive influence within the Waipahu community," said Yoro-Roque. "My approach to education focuses on developing the whole student – not just improving basic academic skills."

About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.

About the Kumon Franchise Business

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in more than 50 countries and regions.

