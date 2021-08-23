Educators Share Positive Stories of Hybrid and Virtual Learning in the Ciena Solutions Challenge Roundtable

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new school year approaches, educators are looking for ways to encourage students to stay engaged with virtual and hybrid learning while helping them take ownership of their learning.

Join the Ciena Solutions Challenge educator roundtable on Tuesday, August 31 to hear from teachers on how they encouraged students to stay engaged with virtual learning, built positive relationships with students, and helped them find an authentic purpose for learning through the Ciena Solutions Challenge. Educators from the United States and India will share stories of how they supported students in developing solutions for issues related to mental health, climate change and the environment, and community resource mapping. Click here for a summary of the projects students completed during the Ciena Solutions Challenge pilot.

Event: Ciena Solutions Challenge Educator Roundtable

Time: Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET

Register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIlceCprTosHdxZ7TrPdZ8cAGWzfdYn8GA2

The Ciena Solutions Challenge is a design challenge inviting middle and high school students globally to design solutions that address the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals in their communities. Educators around the world may register now for the Challenge, and beginning on Wednesday, September 15, educators may apply for a $2,500 USD Sustainability Award to sustain and scale students' projects. Educators and students will also receive mentoring, professional learning, and showcase opportunities throughout the Challenge.

The Ciena Solutions Challenge is a joint initiative by Digital Promise and Ciena . Learn more about the Ciena Solutions Challenge at www.cienachallenge.org .

Ciena's Digital Inclusion Program

Ciena's Digital Inclusion program aims to mobilize the company's global workforce, leverage its innovation leadership, and collaborate with customers, suppliers and other partners to bridge the digital divide. Ciena has committed to fund $10 million (USD) over a five-year period on programming that promotes digital inclusion through greater connectivity, access to technology and digital skilling, with a goal of expanding opportunities for 100,000 underserved students in our global communities.

About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a nonprofit organization that builds powerful networks and takes on grand challenges by working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators. Our vision is that all people, at every stage of their lives, have access to learning experiences that help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive and continuously learn in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates.

