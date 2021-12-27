Edufront Announces Partnership with Samvid Gurukulam

NEW DELHI, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edufront Foundation announced today the launch of its partnership with Samvid Gurukulam, a school founded by Sadhvi Ritambhara to exemplify an ethos of holistic education in Vatsalya Gram on the outskirts of Vrindavan.

The Edufront Foundation will be helping Samvid adopt a comprehensive technology platform to augment its existing approach to education.

The Ashraya Society (ashraya.co.in) will be funding the Samvid project, which will make use of technology developed by Edufront Technologies.

The Digital Learning Ecosystem of Edufront offers schools the advantages of automating key school management functionalities: an intuitive, easy-to-use and powerful operating system for learning is coupled to a comprehensive educational resource management system.

This helps schools organise all their activities in real time through a common platform while making effectual learning readily available to anyone, anytime, anywhere.

Edufront offers solutions mapped to NCERT curricula for classes K to 12 with an eye to making learning more proactive, collaborative, and personalised. It also has content mapped to 29 state boards and can be adapted to the needs of school systems.

About Edufront

Edufront is engaged in the development and adoption of innovative solutions to augment and democratize school learning worldwide. Its solutions comprehensively address the problems that students and teachers face at the administrative and pedagogical levels, from ERP style administrative augmentation to AI based personalised learning modules.

On this occasion, Aastha Bhardwaj, Principal of Samvid Gurukulam, said:

"We are delighted to be working with Edufront, who have given us access to a quality of software and hardware not often seen in the region. Our students and teachers have been immediately excited by access to these tools and the possibilities created by our partnership."

Shantanu Jha, Founder, Edufront stated:

"We at Edufront are excited to move forward with our partnership with Samvid Gurukulam, and see how our technology can further enhance outcomes in a school with a unique and richly developed pedagogical approach."

