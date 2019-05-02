Edutainment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edutainment Market: Overview

The edutainment market report provides analysis for the period 2017 – 2027, where 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year.The report covers all the major trends and technologies expected to play an influential role in the market's growth over the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5767799/?utm_source=PRN



It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global edutainment market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).



The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market and macroeconomic factors.A market attractiveness analysis has been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the edutainment market.



The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.



Global Edutainment Market: Scope of the Report

The edutainment market is segmented based on visitor demographics, facility size, gaming type, and revenue source.Based on visitor demographics, the market has been bifurcated into children (0-12 years), teenager (13-18 years), young adult (19-25 years), and adult (25+ years).



In terms of facility size, the market has been segmented into 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft. and > 40,000 sq. ft. Based on gaming type, the market is segmented into interactive, non-interactive, explorative, and hybrid combination games. On the basis of revenue source, the market has been divided into entry fees & tickets, food & beverages, merchandising, advertising, and others. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global edutainment market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.



The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global edutainment market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the market.The comprehensive edutainment market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the edutainment market.



The report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the edutainment market, and growth trends of each segment and region.It also includesstrategies, financial information, sales footprint, and developmentsunder the company profile section.



The report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. The report also provides a comprehensivevalue chain analysis for the edutainment market.



Global Edutainment Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usuallyreferred.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the edutainment market,across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry expertsand participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook, etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.



Global Edutainment market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global edutainment market. Some of the key players profiled include Kidzania, Legoland Discovery Center, Kindercity, Plabo, Pororo Parks, CurioCity, Totter's Otterville, Mattel Play! Town, Little Explorers, and Kidz Holding S.A.L.



The edutainment market has been segmented as below:



Market Segmentation: Global Edutainment market



By Gaming Type

Interactive

Non-interactive

Explorative

Hybrid Combination



By Facility Size

5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.

10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.

20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.

> 40,000 Sq. Ft.



By Revenue Source

Entry Fees & Tickets

Food & Beverages

Merchandising

Advertising

Others



By Visitor Demographics

Children (0-12 years)

Teenager (13-18 years)

Young adult (19-25 years)

Adult (25+ years)



In addition, the report provides analysis of the edutainment market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Western Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

Northern Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5767799/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

