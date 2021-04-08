EduTech leader, Boclips, deploys Blackbird for remote and efficient cloud native video production

Blackbird is the world's fastest, most powerful professional cloud native video editing and publishing platform, providing rapid access to video content for the easy creation of clips, highlights and long form content to multiple devices and platforms. Blackbird enables enterprises to scale effortlessly, drive significant productivity improvements and assist in meeting sustainability and carbon reduction targets due to the platform's highly efficient cloud native architecture.

The globally distributed Boclips production team will use Blackbird to rapidly access incoming video content from over 200 providers. Working remotely, the team will use Blackbird's browser-based professional level toolset to rapidly edit and enrich content for publishing to the Boclips platform for immediate availability to its global community. Blackbird will also pick up content from the Boclips' AWS storage solution giving access to pre-existing content for re-versioning work so that the value from assets can be realised effectively.

Boclips Head of Content Operations, Rob Weeks said: "Blackbird will dramatically speed up our video production capabilities and drive significant efficiencies throughout our operations. We're excited to be working with a fantastic partner that offers such a great solution for our video workflow."

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, commented: "Really happy to have a client of Boclips' quality and educational mission on the Blackbird platform. Once again Blackbird has proven to be an ideal solution for the education and e-learning sector. By replacing traditional methods of production with Blackbird across distributed and remote production, Boclips' team can transform their production cycles. The Blackbird technology and architecture that enables genuine collaborative cloud native video editing is reducing content delivery lead times and boosting productivity."

Blackbird drives awareness, monetization and efficiencies for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. The company's customers include Tata Communications, EVS, IMG, Deltatre, BT, Sky News Arabia, A+E Networks, NHL, Eleven Sports, Riot Games, the U.S Department of State and 50 local US news stations with TownNews.

Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market, and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

