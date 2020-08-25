Edward C. Allegra, MD, FACR, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

RED BANK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward C. Allegra, MD, FACR, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Rheumatologist for his remarkable contributions in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his professional excellence as the Owner with Allegra Arthritis Associates PC.

Proudly serving New Jersey communities, Allegra Arthritis Associates PC is an independent senior care agency providing comprehensive non-medical in-home care and companionship. The agency currently operates out of three offices in Red Bank, Hazlet, and Keyport. Led by an acclaimed rheumatologist, Dr. Allegra has garnered 31 years of vast knowledge and professional experience in private practice. For the past 24 years, he practices adult rheumatology with guided injections and IV infusion therapy. Dr. Allegra's practice was the first in the state to utilize muscular-skeletal ultrasound for diagnosis. Throughout his career, he has been highly respected as an expert speaker on new techniques for biologics, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoporosis.

To prepare for his career, Dr. Allegra completed his undergraduate studies with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Monmouth University. He went on to receive his Medical Degree from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara in Mexico. Soon thereafter, he completed an Internship, Internal medicine residency, and Rheumatology Fellowship all completed at the New York Medical College/Westchester Medical Center. Remaining abreast of the latest developments in his field, Dr. Allegra is a Fellow of the American College of Rheumatology and an active member of the Monmouth County Medical Society.

An active member of his community, Dr. Allegra is involved with sponsoring fundraisers for the Make A Wish Foundation of New Jersey, and he regularly contributes to Autism Speaks, and the Cancer Society for Children.

Dr. Allegra is married to Mrs. Linda Allegra since 1993. She works as the office manager in his practice. They have two sons, Edward and Harry. He dedicates this recognition to his mentor in rheumatology, Arthur Weinstein, MD.

