Edward-Elmhurst Health Q&A: I've been exposed to COVID-19, now what?
Nov 18, 2020, 13:12 ET
WARRENVILLE, Ill., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After spending time with someone who has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, there are steps people should take to check whether they're infected and to avoid spreading the virus.
Someone I was recently with told me they are positive. What do I do?
"First, determine whether there was close contact with the person who tested positive," says Alvaro Candel, MD, pathologist with Elmhurst Hospital in suburban Chicago, part of the Edward-Elmhurst Health system. "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises people who were in 'close contact' with a COVID-positive person to stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of last contact."
The CDC considers "close contact" as:
- You were within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more.
- You provided care to someone who is sick with COVID-19.
- You had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them).
- You shared eating or drinking utensils.
- They sneezed, coughed or somehow got respiratory droplets on you.
Should I get a COVID-19 test?
If a close contact has tested positive, you should get tested, even if there are no symptoms. Research shows asymptomatic people can still spread SARS-CoV-2.
"Testing too soon could result in a false negative," says Dr. Candel. "Because symptoms generally don't appear until five days after infection, begin self-quarantine and get tested five days after the last date of contact with the COVID-19-positive person."
What do I do while I'm waiting for a COVID-19 test result?
Stay home and away from others. Infected people can spread COVID-19 two days before they experience symptoms. Those who have been exposed to an infected person should notify people they had recently been around that test results are pending.
If I test positive, how long will it be before I develop symptoms?
It could take 2 to 14 days for someone infected with SARS-CoV-2 to develop symptoms. Some people with COVID-19 never develop symptoms.
If my COVID-19 test is negative, can I go back to normal activities?
If the test is negative, stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days after the last exposure to COVID-19. A negative result before the end of quarantine does not rule out infection. If symptoms develop, get another test.
What symptoms would I experience if I have COVID-19?
COVID-19 symptoms can range from mild to severe and can include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath and difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
For more information, visit www.eehealth.org/coronavirus.
SOURCE Edward-Elmhurst Health