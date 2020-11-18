Edward-Elmhurst Health Q&A: I've been exposed to COVID-19, now what?

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After spending time with someone who has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, there are steps people should take to check whether they're infected and to avoid spreading the virus.

Someone I was recently with told me they are positive. What do I do?

"First, determine whether there was close contact with the person who tested positive," says Alvaro Candel, MD, pathologist with Elmhurst Hospital in suburban Chicago, part of the Edward-Elmhurst Health system. "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises people who were in 'close contact' with a COVID-positive person to stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of last contact."

The CDC considers "close contact" as:

You were within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more.

You provided care to someone who is sick with COVID-19.

You had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them).

You shared eating or drinking utensils.

They sneezed, coughed or somehow got respiratory droplets on you.

Should I get a COVID-19 test?

If a close contact has tested positive, you should get tested, even if there are no symptoms. Research shows asymptomatic people can still spread SARS-CoV-2.

"Testing too soon could result in a false negative," says Dr. Candel. "Because symptoms generally don't appear until five days after infection, begin self-quarantine and get tested five days after the last date of contact with the COVID-19-positive person."

What do I do while I'm waiting for a COVID-19 test result?

Stay home and away from others. Infected people can spread COVID-19 two days before they experience symptoms. Those who have been exposed to an infected person should notify people they had recently been around that test results are pending.

If I test positive, how long will it be before I develop symptoms?

It could take 2 to 14 days for someone infected with SARS-CoV-2 to develop symptoms. Some people with COVID-19 never develop symptoms.

If my COVID-19 test is negative, can I go back to normal activities?

If the test is negative, stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days after the last exposure to COVID-19. A negative result before the end of quarantine does not rule out infection. If symptoms develop, get another test.

What symptoms would I experience if I have COVID-19?

COVID-19 symptoms can range from mild to severe and can include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath and difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

For more information, visit www.eehealth.org/coronavirus.

