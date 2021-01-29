Edward Friedman Named the Recipient of The Dominguez Firm Spring 2021 Legal Scholarship

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm, a nationally recognized personal injury law firm has named Edward Friedman as the recipient of its 2021 Legal Scholarship to be used towards his law school tuition in the fall.

J.J. Dominguez, Founder and CEO of The Dominguez Firm created the Legal Scholarship to encourage young people interested in pursuing a career in law. He believes exceptional students who aspire to become attorneys and make a positive impact on society should see their dreams realized, no matter their backgrounds and financial need.

Edward Friedman

We were heartened by the number of worthy entries we received. However, it was Edward's impressive list of accomplishments on behalf of disabled people that helped set him apart. Born with a physical disability himself, Edward and his parents had to constantly advocate to ensure that he was able to participate in all aspects of society alongside his nondisabled peers. Seeing his parents successfully utilize the law on his behalf sparked his interest in becoming an attorney.

Edward's advocacy has already done so much for the disabled, all before even setting foot in law school. One notable example was his work as a member of New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Paratransit Advisory Committee. The end result was an innovative pilot program to give Access-A-Ride users the ability to book trips with taxis, giving people with disabilities much-needed options for their transportation.

Now, Edward's focus is on starting law school in August. "Becoming an attorney has been a career goal since childhood, and I greatly appreciate The Dominguez Firm's financial support as I begin my law school journey this coming fall." We wish him the best of luck!

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury and employment law firm that has been helping clients for over 30 years. The firm's award-winning attorneys have recovered over $750 million* for deserving clients with a focus on outstanding customer service. For a free consultation, call 877-265-2167. Available 24/7.

Contact:

Rosalia Rodriguez

8008181818

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dominguez Firm, LLP