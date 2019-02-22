PLAYA DEL REY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward G. Stokes, MD, Pharm. D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as an Orthopedic Surgeon at Edward Glen Stokes MD.

With over forty years of experience in the field of Medicine under his belt, Edward G. Stokes is a profound expert that is revered for his exceptional contributions to the industry. Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Stokes has attained extensive expertise in the areas of Orthopedic Surgery, Disability Claims, and Sports Medicine. Attributing his successful career to good exposure and his acceptability by different cultures and those he encounters, when asked his advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. Stokes states, "You have to start in the early years."

Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Stokes attended the State University of New York Upstate Medical University where he earned his Medical Doctor Degree. Thereafter, Dr. Stokes would go on to attend King Drew Medical Center where he completed both his residency and internship.

To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Stokes maintains affiliations with several esteemed organizations including the Centinela Hospital, Brotman Medical Center and Robert F. Kennedy Medical Center.



When he is not working, Dr. Stokes enjoys traveling, sports, and reading about orthopedics.

Dr. Stokes dedicates this recognition to the late Robert Rohner MD, his mentor, who held the general belief that you could be whatever you wanted to be. He was a great pathologist. Dr. Stokes also dedicates recognition to Clarence Shields MD, for their continuous mentorship.

