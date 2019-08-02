Edward J. Horowitz, Esq., Recognized for Excellence in Law

Mr. Horowitz's career began after he graduated from Harvard Law School in 1966. He was immediately hired as a Deputy Attorney General with the California Department of Justice's Los Angeles office (1966·1969). Subsequently, he was a partner in the Los Angeles law firm, Goldhammer & Horowitz (1969-1972), a Senior Attorney for the California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District (1972·1976), and a partner in the Encino, California law firm, Horvitz, Greines & Horowitz (1976.1978). Most of his work during the latter times involved handling appeals and related matters heard in California and Federal appellate courts.

In 1978, Mr. Horowitz opened his own law office, Edward J. Horowitz, A Professional Corporation, now located in Pacific Palisades, California, where he has since been in sole practice as an appellate law specialist. With a career now spanning over 50 years, Mr. Horowitz has served as lead counsel for more than 550 appellate cases, roughly 380 of them civil cases and 170 of them criminal cases. He personally prepared nearly 1,000 legal briefs and petitions filed in those cases.

Mr. Horowitz's career includes numerous volunteer public service positions in addition to his years of work representing his clients. These include: judge pro tem for the Los Angeles County Superior Court and Municipal Court; attorney settlement officer and mediator for the California Courts of Appeal; member of numerous committees and task forces appointed by the Chief Justice of California and the Judicial Council of California; arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association.

He is also; a Fellow of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers; a member and former President of the California Academy of Appellate Lawyers, a member and former President of the Los Angeles Criminal Courts Bar Association; and a member and former chair of several sections and committees of the Los Angeles County Bar Association.

Mr. Horowitz has been recognized by the prestigious legal publication Martindale-Hubbell with its highest AV rating, since 1979. He was named a California Lawyer of the Year by the California Journal in 1999. For many years, he has been listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America by U.S. News & World Report and numerous similar listings. In light of all his achievements, Mr. Horowitz has previously been featured in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in American Law and Who's Who in the World.

