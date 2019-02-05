Edward Jones Named One of 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE Magazine and Great Place to Work

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial-services firm Edward Jones ranks No. 7 on the 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and FORTUNE magazine. This year marks the firm's 20th year on the list.

The list is based on survey feedback representing more than 4.3 million employees, with respondents rating their workplace culture on 60-plus elements of the workplace. These include trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and workplace traits linked to innovation. The ranking accounted for the experiences of all employees including women, people of color, LGBT individuals, older team members, and disabled employees.

"At Edward Jones, we believe there are two relationships that form the foundation of our firm and how we work – the relationships we have with our clients and the relationships we have with one another," said Penny Pennington, managing partner, Edward Jones. "That's what makes this recognition so significant – it represents our associates' longstanding commitment to creating an environment where each of us can do our best work in service of our clients."

To commemorate this 20-year milestone, Edward Jones is planning a year-long celebration honoring the firm's history and culture.

The firm intends to plant 20 trees on the 750-acre farm that the late Pat and Ted Jones shared during their married life in Williamsburg, MO. Mrs. Jones lived there until her death in December 2018. Ted Jones was the visionary behind the Edward Jones' one-financial-advisor-branch-office business model and a conservationist who turned an abandoned railroad into a state park.

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list, and 2019 winners continue to show that a high-trust culture for all fuels better business results. Great Place to Work research shows that list winners keep outperforming the stock market, beating industry rivals when it comes to talent retention and demonstrating higher levels of productivity than peers.

"The 2019 100 Best are the leaders in creating the most innovative workplaces built on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Employees at these organizations feel valued, respected and heard, and are inspired to be their best selves because of the commitment these winning companies have made to creating a great workplace for all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the company."

The 100 Best Companies is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Edward Jones also was ranked as a Best Workplace for women, parents, millenials and those in the financial-services industry in 2018 by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.



About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors. The firm's 17,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

About Great Place to Work®



Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

