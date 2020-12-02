Edward Jones Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Parents™ by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE Magazine

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial-services firm Edward Jones has been named one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Parents by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE Magazine. The firm, ranked No. 7 on the list of 100 companies, earned this award for creating consistently positive experiences for working parents.

Great Place to Work determined the Best Workplaces for Parents™ by gathering and analyzing employee experience feedback representing 4.8 million U.S. employees across more than 20 industries – the largest annual study of working parents to date.

"Edward Jones is extremely proud of this recognition that spotlights the work environment we've built, and evolved, to support our parents. This is particularly significant in light of the difficult and novel challenges facing parents this year," said Kristin Johnson, Edward Jones Chief Human Resources Officer. "We strive to create a people-first culture for all associates that allows them to effectively manage their commitment both to our clients and to their families."

Since forming in Spring 2020, the Edward Jones Parental/COVID-19 Taskforce has acted as a key listening post and strategy team advocating for the needs of associates, their families and working in a remote environment. The 20-member taskforce, with representatives from multiple areas of the firm, has created critical policies, programs and solutions that provide support for navigating pandemic-related issues in five areas: workplace flexibility, time off, dependent care and educational support for children, health and wellness, and financial support.

Support for parents and families includes:

Associates in distress due to COVID-related financial challenges can look to help from the Edward Jones Disaster Relief Fund. Associates and retirees donated $930,000 to the fund this summer to assist colleagues.

to the fund this summer to assist colleagues. To help ease family concerns around health expenses, the Edward Jones medical plan provides no-cost care for COVID-related testing and treatment through the end of 2020. And to remove barriers to care and the burden of costs, the firm waived the deductible for the treatment of COVID-19 from both in- and out-of-network providers.

Associates have 10 extra personal days this year, and we've revised our sick/safe time policy, allowing associates to use sick time for any COVID-related reason, including childcare needs, through the end of the year.

Many associates have worked remotely since mid-March, allowing parents to be with children and other dependents as schools and care centers closed.

The firm's Investing in You website contains a wealth of information for families struggling to balance childcare, at-home learning and work. There are 60-plus resources for working parents. The firm also offers free online webinars on subjects such as helping kids cope with pandemic anxiety as they return to school, how working parents can structure their day, and how to manage their workspace and teaching space.

Rankings are based primarily on parents' scores of trust and fairness across the company culture, including levels of trust, pride, management effectiveness, innovation, diversity and equity. The analysis focused on how parents' workplace experiences compare to those of their non-working colleagues and determining whether their job level, race/ethnicity or any personal characteristic changed the level of support they received as a working parent. Finally, each company's parental leave, adoption, flexible schedule, childcare and dependent health care benefits were evaluated.

"Best workplaces like Edward Jones have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces built on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses."

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors. The firm's 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.3 trillion in assets under management. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best Workplaces™ list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

