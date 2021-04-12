Edward Jones Named One of the 2021 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE magazine

ST. LOUIS, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 22nd time, Edward Jones is named one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE magazine. Edward Jones captured the No. 20 spot on the prestigious 2021 list.

Great Place to Work®, a global people analytics and consulting firm, analyzed responses from over one half million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the U.S. The evaluation criteria included how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees' physical, emotional and financial health; and the company's broader community impact. Additionally, the evaluations included how employees' experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status, and other characteristics to ensure that the company is creating a great workplace for all.

This year, 60 percent of each company's score is based on confidential employee feedback. The remaining 40 percent is based on the programs each company said they created to support their people and communities in response to the pandemic. This methodology represents a change in response to the unique circumstances of 2020.

"Our firm was founded on the core values of working in partnership and respecting and valuing the contributions of each individual – and those core values never change, although our ways of working did in the pandemic," said Kristin Johnson, Edward Jones Chief Human Resources Officer. "The unique circumstances of this past year have, in many ways, helped unite our firm in our purpose to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues and, together, better our communities and society. We are working together to create a deep sense of belonging where our associates can make a meaningful difference."

The FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE Magazine based on employee feedback. Edward Jones also ranked as a Best Workplace for Millennials, a Best Workplace for Parents and a Best Workplace for Women in 2020, and a Best Workplace in the Financial Services and Insurance industry in 2021 by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE.

"These companies stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers and our society, in a difficult year," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Remarkably, our research found that employee experience scores rose at these workplaces overall last year – a testament to the resilience of their inclusive, high-trust cultures."

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors. The firm's 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.3 trillion in assets under management. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

