Edward Jones Wins WealthManagement.com Industry Award for Thought Leadership

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones has received WealthManagement.com's 2021 Industry Award for Broker-Dealer Thought Leadership in recognition of its groundbreaking study, "The Four Pillars of the New Retirement." Conducted in partnership with population-aging thought leader Age Wave and Harris Poll, the 9,000-person, five-generation study across the U.S. and Canada analyzed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the four pillars of the new retirement: health, family, purpose and finances.

In addition to tracking shifting attitudes and behaviors to gain unique and crucial insights about the new retirement and what's next, this research provides Edward Jones' nearly 19,000 financial advisors with a better understanding of how each of the four pillars interact with and complement each other. In turn, this current and actionable knowledge helps financial advisors add value beyond investment returns.

The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards (the "Wealthies") honors outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. The Thought Leadership category specifically spotlights programs and content that propel the industry forward.

"At Edward Jones, we are dedicated to providing our financial advisors with the tools and insights they need to best serve their clients in planning for a secure retirement," said Ken Cella, principal, Edward Jones Client Strategies Group. "This first place award is a testament to our delivery on that commitment amid the disruption of the pandemic, and we are honored to be recognized as a thought leader in wealth management."

The seventh annual awards program received a record-breaking number of nominations with more than 900 entries from 346 different companies, a 40% increase from the previous year. An independent judging panel comprised of industry leaders evaluated each initiative based on quantitative measures, including scope, scale, adoption and feature set, along with qualitative measures, such as innovation, creativity and new methods of delivery.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have ripple effects on the economy, personal finances and family life, our aim was to uncover insights that will be meaningful for both short- and long-term retirement planning," said Ken Dychtwald, Ph.D., psychologist/gerontologist and founder and CEO of Age Wave. "Our research will empower not only Edward Jones' advisors, but advisors across the U.S. and Canada to even better support their clients and communities in redefining and realizing a holistic retirement."

Edward Jones has previously been recognized by WealthManagement.com, earning the Service award for broker-dealers in 2019 and the Technology award for broker-dealers with more than 1,000 advisors in 2016 for its two-way, compliant client texting capabilities.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in assets under care. The Edward Jones website is www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

