Edward Kee Appointed to CINTAC

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuclear Economics Consulting Group (NECG), a global consulting firm advising the nuclear power industry, announces that CEO Edward Kee has been appointed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to the Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee (CINTAC), effective immediately.

Mr. Kee will participate in CINTAC's duty to advise Secretary Ross on the competitiveness of the U.S. nuclear industry in international markets and on the development and administration of programs and policies related to U.S. exports of civil nuclear goods and services.

CINTAC is composed of private-sector representatives from the civil nuclear industry and meets periodically throughout the year to discuss trade issues facing the U.S. civil nuclear sector, contribute to policy discussions, and work with government leaders.

Edward Kee noted, "It is an honor to receive this appointment. I look forward to participating in CINTAC."

Nuclear Economics Consulting Group (NECG) is a global consulting firm that applies in-depth analysis to complex economic, business, regulatory, financial, geopolitical, and other challenges related to the nuclear industry.

NECG's experts have created and helped implement corporate and government strategies, conducted research and studies, written detailed subject matter reports, provided recommendations on marketing and business strategies, provided advice on multiple issues, and provided expert testimony for corporations, law firms, and government authorities. NECG also collaborates with other firms that need deep and specialized nuclear industry expertise for proposals, client engagements, and project execution.

NECG experts have global reach and past performance covering all facets of the nuclear industry. NECG experts combine consultancy experience with extensive real-world operational and corporate leadership. NECG experts have worked in the nuclear industry and on nuclear projects around the world at all stages. Our work is informed by extensive experience in the electricity industry, in electricity industry restructuring, and in assessing the impact of electricity reform on the nuclear power industry.

