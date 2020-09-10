Edward M. Kennedy Institute Details Plans For Reopening

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate today announced the details for its plans to reopen to the public this fall. At the beginning of October, the Kennedy Institute will be open to group reservations on Wednesdays under COVID-19 guidelines and public health protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in compliance with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts's and the City of Boston's safety measures. The Institute's plans for reopening include mobile ticketing, contactless entry, touch-free exhibits, one-way walk paths, hand sanitizing stations, and an increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch areas.

Masks will be required for all guests while inside the Institute, social distancing of at least six feet will be maintained, and all group reservations must be scheduled in advance. More information on the Institute's precautions and requirements can be found by visiting emkinstitute.org/plan-your-visit/admissions.

"The health and safety of our visitors is priority number one," said Victoria Reggie Kennedy, President of the Board and Co-Founder of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute. "Our team has worked diligently these last few weeks to follow state and local guidelines to plan for a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests, and we are excited to be able to welcome them back."

In conjunction with its physical reopening, the Institute is also announcing a wide variety of virtual, and online public and educational programs, a majority of which will focus on issues of critical importance right now across the United States, including voting and social justice. The Institute has been offering virtual public programs since April following a temporary closure to the facility due to COVID-19 as well as an array of online civics learning resources for educators, students, and families.

Institute programming this fall will be complemented by new virtual field trips, conversations, and tours with Institute staff made available to students, teachers, and groups on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Educational experiences at the Institute, such as Today's Vote and The Citizen's Senate, along with its exhibits, will use digital devices, immersive role playing, and simulation to teach civics and inspire the next generation of leaders.

"The role of the Institute has never been more important than right now, and that is to educate the public and create a dialogue around the key issues facing our nation," said Victoria Reggie Kennedy. "The Institute's ability to reach and engage the next generation of American voters virtually and in person, when possible, is critical for the future of our democracy."

The Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate is dedicated to educating the public about the important role of the Senate in our government, encouraging participatory democracy, invigorating civil discourse, and inspiring the next generation of citizens and leaders to engage in the civic life of their communities. Learn more via www.emkinstitute.org.

