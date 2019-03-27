NEWARK, N.Y., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Paul, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in recognition of his contributions to the Medical field.

Treating comorbid conditions, such as anxiety, trauma, and mood disorders, including Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Dr. Paul serves as a Psychiatrist and Addiction Specialist in his own practice. Trained in internal family systems and psychotherapy services, Dr. Paul brings 30 years of field experience to his role and is Board Certified in Psychiatry and Addiction Psychiatry. Respectful and mindful of his patients' needs, Dr. Paul professional expertise includes Alcoholism, Anxiety Disorders, Drug Abuse (Substance-Related Addiction Disorders), Opioid-Related Addiction Disorders, Psychotherapy, and Smoking Cessation. With responsibilities such as supervising addiction fellows, Dr. Paul serves as a Clinical Associate Professor at New York University's Langone Medical Center.

In recognition of his outstanding work in the field, Dr. Paul has been named a Top Doctor in Addiction Psychiatry from New York Magazine, and he has received the Patient Preferred Doctor People's Choice Award, as well as the Honoree Father of the Year Award. Additionally, Dr. Paul has been named as one of America's Most Compassionate Doctors by the American Registry, as well as US News and World Report.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Paul graduated Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1982. Also, Dr. Paul earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and completed his Psychiatric residency, as well as a Fellowship in Addiction Psychiatry at New York Hospital.

To further his professional development, Dr. Paul is a member of the American Psychiatric Association as well as the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry and the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

Based on customer testimonials, he "listened and offered great feedback," he "did not offer a prescription and send [me] away," he "truly cared and wanted to help [me]," and clients would "recommend Dr. Paul to anyone out there who is troubled."

For more information about Edward Paul, MD, or his services, you can visit his website, www.edwardpaul.com, or contact him at epaul417@gmail, or at (212) 447-5712.

