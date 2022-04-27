Edward Snowden revealed as John Dobbertin - the final pseudonymous member of 2016's setup process for privacy-preserving cryptocurrency Zcash, confirmed in Zcash Media's latest video

The video is the second of two short documentaries by 37 Laines that secured production and distribution funding through the Zcash Community Grants (ZCG) program , which is administered under the umbrella of the non-profit Zcash Foundation . Just under 9 minutes long, the video pieces together some of the major technological challenges and breakthroughs Electric Coin Co. has made since it launched Zcash six years ago. Starting with Zcash's launch in 2016 by way of the complicated Trusted Setup Multi-Party Computation process, more famously known as "The Ceremony," the video leads up to Halo, the recent cryptographic breakthrough by Electric Coin Co. Engineer Sean Bowe. Halo proving-system technology, being implemented in Zcash's upcoming Network Upgrade 5, eliminates the need for further trusted setups, greatly simplifying and securing Zcash's underlying infrastructure. With the much-anticipated removal of the trusted setup came the opportunity to reveal one of crypto's best-kept secrets - the identity of John Dobbertin. As part of their production process, 37 Laines was able to secure a rare interview with Edward Snowden where he officially revealed his role in Zcash's Ceremony and exactly why he did it. Watch the video and be one of the first to hear the news.

"When we started Zcash in 2016, a trusted setup process was the only scientific option for preventing counterfeiting, while still using strong encryption to ensure privacy. We made it as secure and transparent as possible by splitting up the key-generation process among six different participants, knowing that as long as one person involved remained trustworthy and destroyed their key after the process was complete, Zcash would be secure against counterfeiting.

I recruited people who I knew could be trusted to act with integrity, and for that purpose, I reached out to Edward Snowden to be one of the six members of the original Ceremony. Even though we know The Ceremony was completed safely, we have always asked, 'How can we get rid of trusted setups to make Zcash more secure against counterfeiting and easier to upgrade in the future?' Due to Sean Bowe's cryptographic breakthrough called Halo, we can finally do that, and at the same time, let go of the last secret from the original Ceremony, the identity of John Dobbertin," said Zooko Wilcox, CEO at Electric Coin Company.

Zcash's Network Upgrade 5, including implementation of the Halo proving system, is one of a series of releases from Electric Coin Co. that contains numerous other UX improvements for Zcash, such as unified addresses and auto-shielding - two features that enable shielded-by-default transactions in supporting wallets.

