Edward van de Krol Joins MBS Advisors

FLORENCE, Mass., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MBS Advisors welcomes plastics industry veteran Edward van de Krol to the team. He is joining the firm's investment banking and M&A advisory practice.

Mr. van de Krol has nearly 20 years of experience in the plastics and materials industries. He spent the last 5 years in a senior leadership role with medical injection molder Delta Pacific Products. Prior to his time with Delta, van de Krol spent 14 years with various DSM business groups, including DSM Functional Materials and DSM Biomedical. DSM is a multinational supplier of high-performance engineering thermoplastic resins.

Van de Krol has a master's degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from the University of Twente in the Netherlands, as well as an Executive MBA from University of California - Berkeley. He has work experience in the USA and Europe.

MBS Advisors provides investment banking, M&A advisory, recruiting, and specialty consulting services for injection molders, plastics processors, and other engineered component manufacturers throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

