Edwards Comments On U.S. Court Decision

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, commented today on a federal jury's decisions in patent litigation between Edwards and Boston Scientific:

The jury awarded $35 million in damages to Boston Scientific for infringement of U.S. patent number 8,992,608 (the '608 patent) for a transcatheter heart valve sealing skirt. Edwards does not expect to pay the jury award since, earlier this year, the U.S. Patent and Trademark office determined that all asserted claims of the '608 patent were invalid.

in damages to Boston Scientific for infringement of U.S. patent number 8,992,608 (the '608 patent) for a transcatheter heart valve sealing skirt. Edwards does not expect to pay the jury award since, earlier this year, the U.S. Patent and Trademark office determined that all asserted claims of the '608 patent were invalid. The jury found that Edwards' foundational U.S. Spenser Patents for transcatheter heart valves are valid, but not infringed by the Lotus devices. Edwards plans to appeal.

Boston Scientific initiated litigation that now involves multiple patents in multiple venues, and will likely yield court actions over an extended period of time.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences, based in Irvine, Calif., is the global leader in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease, as well as critical care and surgical monitoring. Driven by a passion to help patients, the company collaborates with the world's leading clinicians and researchers to address unmet healthcare needs, working to improve patient outcomes and enhance lives. For more information, visit www.Edwards.com and follow us on Twitter @EdwardsLifesci.

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected timing and future impacts of the court's decision. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management of the company and are believed to be reasonable, though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, unanticipated outcomes from future appeals and legal proceedings and unanticipated changes in timing. These factors are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. These filings, along with important safety information about our products, may be found at edwards.com.

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences and the stylized E logo are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Related Links

http://www.edwards.com

