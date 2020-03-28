Edwards Pauses Enrollments In Pivotal Mitral, Tricuspid Trials In Response To Hospitals' Focus On COVID-19

IRVINE, Calif., March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, today announced it will temporarily pause new enrollments in its active pivotal clinical trials of transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies, in response to the urgent COVID-19 response around the globe.

Edwards is coordinating closely with the trials' clinical investigators, and the decision to resume enrollments in the trials will be made in consultation with each investigator and hospital at the time when their clinicians' and patients' needs can be better served. The company continues to pursue its vision of transforming care for patients with mitral and tricuspid valvular disease by developing a portfolio of innovative therapies supported by a growing body of clinical evidence.

With the virtual American College of Cardiology meeting underway today, analyses from the CLASP TR Early Feasibility Study are available at https://virtual.acc.org/.

