Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve Shows Excellent Results At 2 Years

IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, today announced 2-year results of the randomized PARTNER 3 trial comparing treatment with the SAPIEN 3 valve to surgery in patients with severe symptomatic aortic stenosis (AS) at low risk of death from surgery.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) with the SAPIEN 3 valve continued to demonstrate favorable results for low-risk patients over surgery. TAVR resulted in a 37 percent reduction in the event rate for the primary endpoint of the trial, which was a composite of all-cause mortality, all stroke and rehospitalization at two years. Death and stroke rates were both low between TAVR and surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) at two years, and TAVR patients experienced a significantly lower rate of rehospitalization. The results of the trial were presented online today as part of the late-breaking clinical trials by the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session Together with World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.20/WCC).

"We are encouraged by the results of the PARTNER 3 study, including the similarly low rates of death and stroke for both TAVR and SAVR, which continue to build on a robust body of evidence," said Michael J. Mack, M.D., chairman of the cardiovascular service line at Baylor Scott & White Health and chairman of the board for the Baylor Scott & White Research Institute. "We are committed to 10-year clinical and echocardiographic follow-up of patients in this trial, which may help inform the medical community going forward."

The PARTNER 3 trial randomized 1,000 patients at 71 centers between March 2016 and October 2017. Low-risk patients were assigned to undergo either TAVR with the SAPIEN 3 valve or surgery with any commercially available surgical valve.

"These data demonstrate that TAVR with the SAPIEN 3 valve continues to perform well at two years, which gives low surgical risk patients with severe AS the ability to choose a treatment that factors in their individual priorities in consultation with their physician," said Larry Wood, Edwards' corporate vice president, transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

The SAPIEN 3 valve was approved in August 2019 in the United States for the treatment of low risk patients with severe, symptomatic AS. To date, more than 650,000 patients around the world have benefitted from TAVR.

Endpoint 1 Year p-value‡ 2 Years p-value‡ TAVR (N=496) SAVR (N=454)

TAVR (N=496) SAVR (N=454)

All-cause death, all

stroke, and

rehospitalization 8.5% 15.6% <0.001 11.5% 17.4% 0.007 All-cause death 1.0% 2.5% 0.08 2.4% 3.2% 0.47 All stroke 1.2% 3.3% 0.03 2.4% 3.6% 0.28 Death or disabling

stroke 1.0% 3.1% 0.02 3.0% 3.8% 0.47 Rehospitalization† 7.3% 11.3% 0.04 8.5% 12.5% 0.046 † Rehospitalization (valve-related or procedure-related and including heart failure) ‡ p-values is based on a log-rank test All event rates are Kaplan-Meier estimates

