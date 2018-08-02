Edwin Dixon Epperson III Wants to Help Veterans and Servicemen Find Employment After Service

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating jobs for veterans is one of the most important undertakings that a society can do. After all, the military not only creates jobs, but it keeps its country's citizens safe, provides purpose and answers the higher calling of servitude. It's for this reason that Edwin Dixon Epperson III, through his company Vertical Fund Management is seeking to facilitate work and employment opportunities for veterans through strategic partnerships with locally veteran owned businesses and organizations. This strategic partnership is addressing affordable housing while also addressing the tremendous social challenge of taking care of veterans who have sacrificed so much for us as a nation.

After service, veterans often face the harrowing task of reintegrating into society and picking up the lives they left behind before they went to serve. This is often a difficult and daunting task. The world they find themselves in now is vastly different from the previous one of discipline and camaraderie, answering life's higher calling of servitude. While the government places high importance on helping veterans reintegrate and advance in civilian careers, Epperson and small business owners are doing their part to create localized and grassroot career paths for these unsung heroes.

Grassroots operations

By encouraging local Tampa Bay businesses to hire veterans and facilitating the hiring of these veterans, Epperson, and his company Vertical Fund Management are committed to addressing what he calls the four Vertical Social Challenges. His company, Vertical Fund Management is working diligently to address these social challenges, and veterans are one of them. Being honorably discharged after 13 ½ years in the United States Military it is an issue close to his heart. While he knows that the government and other institutions have programs in place to assist with reintegration, he firmly believes that helping former service members, starts with a grassroots operation. Creating employment in the local Tampa Bay Area, providing valuable trade skill training, and addressing the need for affordable housing is a combination worthy of the endeavor. If you would like to know more of how you can help and be a part of veterans re-integrating into the greater Tampa Bay area you can reach out to Edwin D Epperson III at info@verticalfundmgmt.com

SOURCE Edwin Dixon Epperson III