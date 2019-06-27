Edwin Earl McAmis Celebrates More than 30 Years of Practiced Legal Experience

A veteran of the United States Army, Mr. McAmis has excelled in the legal field for more than 30 years. At the inception of his career, he worked as an associate for Webster Sheffield & Christy and Regan, Goldfarb, Powell & Quinn. Subsequent to these appointments, he gained a plethora of experience with Lovejoy, Wasson, Lundgren and Ashton, where he worked as associate and partner. He has also lent his wealth of knowledge to Fordham University as an adjunct professor of law, the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University as an adjunct professor of law, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as partner and special pro bono partner, and the Federal Courts of the City of New York as a bar associate. Likewise, he was also a partner of the committee on the professional ethics. He engaged in commercial litigation, mergers and acquisitions with the Federal Courts of the City of New York.

An expert in his field, Mr. McAmis holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Laws from the prestigious Harvard University. Subsequently, he was admitted to practice law before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the Supreme Court of the United States, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second and Third Circuits, and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

In his spare time, Mr. McAmis strives to give back to others through Lambda Legal, the Aston Magna Music Festival, and the Community Research Initiative of New York. As a testament to his profound success, he has been recognized as an AV-Preeminent Attorney through Martindale-Hubbell. In the coming years, Ms. McAmis intends to continue giving back to his community while enjoying his retirement.

