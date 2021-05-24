Edwina Payne Joins Varsity Brands As Chief Information Officer

DALLAS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the market leader in sport, spirit and achievement, today announced that 25-year technology veteran Edwina Payne has joined the Company as Chief Information Officer, effective immediately. In this capacity, Mrs. Payne will report to CEO Adam Blumenfeld and assume direct responsibility for the accelerated uptake of Varsity Brands' technology transformation, including working with key senior leadership to define strategic investments and pursue digital transformation opportunities.

Most recently, Mrs. Payne served as a Senior Vice President for Technology Strategy at McKesson Corporation, where she led a 60-person global IT strategy and portfolio management team. Notably, her tenure was defined by the development of an enterprise-wide technology strategy and the implementation of an IT portfolio management process, driving optimized use and effectiveness of technology across the enterprise. While there, she was recognized as an HMG Strategy 2019 Top Technology Executive to Watch nominee.

Mr. Blumenfeld stated, "For our school customers across the country, the past 15 months have brought profound obstacles and major disruptions. Throughout, we have met students 'where they are' through a seamless pivot to virtual experiences, online camps and clinics, and digital connection points that have kept students engaged and inspired. Edwina's addition reflects our belief that, even as the world resumes normalcy, technology's central role in everything we do will only accelerate and truly define and differentiate Varsity Brands for years to come. She is a dynamic, engaged and relentless leader and we eagerly anticipate her insight and contributions."

Prior to her tenure at McKesson, Mrs. Payne served as SVP and Chief Information Officer for Avanos Medical, where she served as a member of the Executive Leadership team, transforming the IT landscape while driving a $13M budget reduction and delivering Avanos' first digital product in pain management. Earlier, she held a similar role at Zimmer Biomet, leading the global technology function and IT integration of the Biomet acquisition. She started her career with Kellogg's (initially) and then Johnson and Johnson, where she ultimately served as Worldwide VP, Program Management for the Medical Devices and Diagnostics sector. Mrs. Payne serves on the board of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, a cooperative bank that offers banking services to member financial institutions.

Mrs. Payne earned her Bachelor of Science in Computer Technology from Purdue University which, in 2009, awarded her the Distinguished Alumnae in its Department of Computer Technology.

