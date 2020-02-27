eDynamic Learning Announces New Enhanced Course Features for Back to School 2020/2021

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eDynamic Learning, the largest publisher of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and elective courses for middle and high schools in North America, today announced it is refreshing and enhancing their full catalog with many courses releasing in time for back to school.

In addition to a fresh new look, all courses will provide the option to download a new highlighter and note-taking tool, created specifically to use with eDynamic courses in the Chrome browser. Additionally, each course will feature more interactive elements providing more opportunities for students to engage with the curriculum. eDynamic Learning won't be changing what schools say they like most about the curriculum, which is the intuitive design, the consistent framework, and the easy navigation. "We want students and teachers to focus on what's most important - the learning - not learning a different course layout or a new program," said Lisa Rahn, Director of Strategy & Design.

Along with the numerous new interactive features, the company will also add a translation tool that includes more than 60 languages. This tool enables students to select text within any course and translate it into their target language. This will be particularly helpful in states that have a high English Language Learner (ELL) population. "We strive to include all students in our learning experiences by removing barriers such as language. Our goal is to help all students find success in school and tie their passions to a rewarding career," said Tyler Wood, VP of Marketing of eDynamic Learning.

To support the numerous requests from districts across the U.S., eDynamic Learning will release forty-one new courses in 2020. "We are growing our digital curriculum continually and we're committed to ongoing enhancements of our existing library to ensure a consistent and exceptional experience no matter what course schools offer from eDynamic Learning," said Jerry Wooden, President of eDynamic Learning.

About eDynamic Learning

With offices in Southlake TX and Kelowna, BC, eDynamic Learning is a teacher-founded company offering over 150 CTE and elective courses for grades 6-12. eDynamic Learning's rigorous curriculum and high-quality content is used in a variety of online and blended learning environments, meets WCAG 2.0AA guidelines, and is available on all technology platforms and devices. To learn more, visit www.edynamiclearning.com.

Press Contact:

Tyler Wood

eDynamic Learning

904-253-0728

tyler@edynamiclearning.com

SOURCE eDynamic Learning

Related Links

www.edynamiclearning.com

