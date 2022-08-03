eDynamic Learning Announces NEW Experiential Learning Case Simulations for College Students from Knowledge Matters

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge Matters, an eDynamic Learning company and the leading provider of career-based simulations for high schools, colleges, and corporations, announces the official release of two new Case Simulation collections. The Entrepreneurship and Management Case Simulation collections are now available in time for fall classes, and join the Marketing, Hotel, Sports Management, and Restaurant Case Simulation collections as immersive resources for professors to meet the needs of today's college students and keep them engaged. In Case Simulations, students are in the virtual driver's seat to apply their knowledge of business concepts learned in lectures in these areas of study in a zero risk, game-like setting, whether they are learning remotely or in the classroom.

New Case Simulations for College Business Professors and Students - Experiential Learning

Maureen Ginley, General Manager of Knowledge Matters said, "Knowledge Matters is thrilled to bring the Entrepreneurship and Management Case Simulation collections to the market. In the Entrepreneurship collection, college students can now choose from 20 simulated businesses to apply fundamentals like: business planning and operation, hiring and employee management, and marketing, and take part in special projects like Mega-Mogul. The new Management Case Simulation collection is exciting and unique because it takes students on a journey through operations management, pricing and sales, and also includes a focus on human resources management, which is a notable differentiator in the business simulation space."

"eDynamic Learning is excited to expand offerings to college professors and students all over the world through the new Case Simulation collections." said Jerry Wooden, President and CEO of eDynamic Learning. "The simulations help professors connect with modern college students through experiential learning in a capacity that empowers them to make the important business decisions they may face after graduation. The zero-risk virtual environment gives them the confidence to continually try new things and learn by doing, and the game-like setting makes it entertaining and fun."

Knowledge Matters' simulations are used by leading universities in five continents and in over one-third of all U.S. high schools. The company also has a long standing relationship with Collegiate DECA, iCHRIE, and other leading CTSOs where students across the globe participate in simulation competitions. These competitive events are valued by professors and students alike, as they provide an elevated level of engagement for important hospitality and business concepts, and also a chance to win cash prizes and industry conference registrations. Many student competitors also include their competition scores and accomplishments on graduate school applications and resumes.

Knowledge Matters continually creates new content and simulations based on feedback from leading collegiate partners, in fact, additional new Case Simulations are planned for release later this year. The latest news on product updates, releases, podcasts, funding information, and industry content can be found on their social media channels Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Knowledge Matters is the leading simulation-based educational content solution for Business, Marketing, Finance, Hospitality, & Human Services. Knowledge Matters' online visual simulations allow students to control their own virtual businesses - learning valuable business and marketing concepts using simulation game-based technology. The Virtual Business line of simulations are used in over one-third of all the US high schools and the Case Simulation collections are used by leading universities globally.

With offices in Southlake, Texas and Kelowna, BC, Canada, eDynamic Learning is a teacher-founded company, established with a mission to support schools in helping students find their passion and ensure they leave high school with the knowledge and preparation needed to make life-shaping college and career decisions. eDynamic Learning offers over 200 CTE and career-focused elective digital courses and Knowledge Matters' career-based simulations. All curriculum is available online and works continuously in any instructional model, and is compatible with nearly all LMS systems.

SOURCE eDynamic Learning