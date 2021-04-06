eDynamic Learning Named EdTech Award Winner for Career Planning Solution and Finalist in Four Other Categories

The EdTech Awards celebrates its 11 th year, the US-based program is the largest recognition program in all of education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be. This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, and value and potential.

In addition to winning in the Career Planning Solution category, eDynamic Learning was also named a finalist in four categories, including Digital Courseware Solution, e-Learning, Blended or Flipped Solution, Hiring or Internships Solution, and Professional Development Learning Solution.

The eDynamic Learning curriculum offers a research-based instructional design and supports customization and integration of external resources, platform flexibility, accessibility features, monitoring, reporting and feedback. Our CTE, career exploration, and Career-Ready courses help schools prepare students for their future by enabling them to define their career path and match their passions and skills to rewarding careers. Our unique Career Ready Program™ offers sequenced course tracks that enable students to earn nearly 80 industry certifications while still in high school.

"We are so proud to be recognized as best in industry five times. There are so many great companies in the EdTech space. We are flattered to be considered among the best," said Jerry Wooden, President and CEO of eDynamic Learning. "We're excited to offer pathways that enable students to find success right after high school. This may include going to college, but it doesn't have to for them to secure a high-demand job and with a high salary."

