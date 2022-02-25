EEG Electrodes Market Size to grow by USD 35.11 million | Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders will Drive Growth | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The EEG electrodes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovation, quality, performance, and support services to compete in the market. Companies in the market are launching innovative products to provide cutting-edge competition to the market players. For instance, Ambu AS offers Ambu Neuroline Cup electrode that is specially designed for clinical EEG, EP, and PSG examinations.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ambu AS

Dixi Medical

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medical Computer Systems Ltd.

Neuroelectrics Barcelona SLU

NeuroWave Systems Inc.

PMT Corp.

SOMNOmedics GmbH

SPES MEDICA SRL

Technomed

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America held the largest EEG Electrodes market share in 2021. The region will continue to 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional growth can be attributed to the increasing incidence of neurological diseases. The US is the key market for EEG electrodes market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rapid growth of the EEG electrodes market in North America is attributed to the growing number of EEG procedures being performed, rising healthcare expenditure on the treatment of neurological diseases, and the rising older population. In addition, several governments and non-profit organizations are creating awareness regarding the early diagnosis of neurological diseases in the region. Such initiatives from government organizations, coupled with new product launches and the increasing prevalence of neurological conditions in the region, are expected to drive the growth of the EEG electrodes market in North America during the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as Germany, China, Japan, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for EEG electrode market's growth during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/EEG-electrodes-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The disposable EEG electrodes product segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. Many end-users are increasingly preferring disposable EEG electrodes over reusable EEG electrodes due to their advantages. The increase in the demand for disposable EEG electrodes is primarily attributed to preventing infections. The growth of this segment will continue to rise during the forecast period as they are not only economic but also efficient as these electrodes allow users to save considerable time, money, and effort compared to reusable EEG electrodes. Furthermore, end-users do not have to bear additional labor costs on cleaning the electrodes. These advantages of disposable EEG electrodes over reusable EEG electrodes will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Driver, Trend & Challenge:

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is one of the key drivers supporting the EEG electrodes market growth. The growing prevalence of such neurological conditions is increasing the demand for brain monitoring devices such as EEG electrodes, which are widely used in the diagnosis of such conditions. In addition, the rising popularity of hybrid brain-computer interface techniques is another factor supporting the EEG electrodes market growth. EEG is widely utilized with other brain or non-brain signal acquisition modalities, as it is easy to use and provides fast temporal resolution. Robust dry EEG electrodes are vital to making EEG BCIs a practical technology. Thus, the increasing demand for HBCI is expected to drive the market growth of EEG electrodes during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of EEG devices and procedures is one of the factors hindering the EEG electrodes market growth. EEG devices with advanced features and capabilities are expensive, which could affect their adoption, especially in low and middle-income countries. Patients without insurance find it difficult to afford neurodiagnostic tests. Hence, the high cost of EEG devices and procedures is deterring the adoption of EEG electrodes to a certain extent.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the EEG Electrodes Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

EEG and EMG Devices Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Electroencephalography Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

EEG Electrodes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.19% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 35.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ambu AS, Dixi Medical, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Computer Systems Ltd., Neuroelectrics Barcelona SLU, NeuroWave Systems Inc., PMT Corp., SOMNOmedics GmbH, SPES MEDICA SRL, and Technomed Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Healthcare Equipment

2.2.1 Research and development

2.2.2 Inputs

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Post-sales and services

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Disposable EEG electrodes

Reusable EEG electrodes

Exhibit 22: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Product

5.3 Disposable EEG electrodes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Disposable EEG electrodes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Disposable EEG electrodes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Reusable EEG electrodes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Reusable EEG electrodes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Reusable EEG electrodes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders

8.1.2 Rising demand for EEG procedures

8.1.3 Increasing initiatives and support from governments and healthcare organizations

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High cost of EEG devices and procedures

8.2.2 Shortage of skilled professionals

8.2.3 Intense competition among vendors leading to pricing pressures

8.2.4 Limitations of EEG

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising popularity of hybrid brain-computer interface techniques

8.3.2 Focus of vendors on market penetration in emerging countries

8.3.3 Rising demand for dry electrodes

8.3.4 Increasing application of health informatics and monitoring solutions

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ambu AS

Exhibit 48: Ambu AS - Overview

Exhibit 49: Ambu AS - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Ambu AS - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: Ambu AS - Segment focus

10.4 Dixi Medical

Exhibit 52: Dixi Medical - Overview

Exhibit 53: Dixi Medical - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Dixi Medical - Key offerings

10.5 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 55: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview

Exhibit 56: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.6 Medical Computer Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Medical Computer Systems Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Medical Computer Systems Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Medical Computer Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Neuroelectrics Barcelona SLU

Exhibit 62: Neuroelectrics Barcelona SLU - Overview

Exhibit 63: Neuroelectrics Barcelona SLU - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Neuroelectrics Barcelona SLU - Key offerings

10.8 NeuroWave Systems Inc.

Exhibit 65: NeuroWave Systems Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 66: NeuroWave Systems Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 67: NeuroWave Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 PMT Corp.

Exhibit 68: PMT Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 69: PMT Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: PMT Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 SOMNOmedics GmbH

Exhibit 71: SOMNOmedics GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 72: SOMNOmedics GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 73: SOMNOmedics GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 SPES MEDICA SRL

Exhibit 74: SPES MEDICA SRL - Overview

Exhibit 75: SPES MEDICA SRL - Product and service

Exhibit 76: SPES MEDICA SRL - Key offerings

10.12 Technomed

Exhibit 77: Technomed - Overview

Exhibit 78: Technomed - Product and service

Exhibit 79: Technomed - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology

Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio