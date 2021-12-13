EEI Global Sells 25-Acre Headquarters and Production Facility to Prefix; Will Relocate to an Existing Prefix Facility in April 2022

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EEI Global, a leading experiential marketing firm, today announced it has sold its 25-acre company headquarters and production facility in Rochester Hills to automotive supplier Prefix. As part of the agreement, EEI Global will relocate to an existing facility in Rochester Hills currently occupied by Prefix.

EEI Global was founded in 1981 as an exhibit manufacturer and has added brand strategy, creative development, immersive digital engagements, mobile exhibits, on-site corporate exhibits and business theater to its service offerings over the past several years. These activities require significantly less space than large-scale exhibit architecture.

"Our company has grown into a true full-service partner for our clients by adding services that meet their evolving experiential marketing needs," said EEI Global CEO Derek Gentile. "These exciting projects and emerging technologies simply require much less floorspace, and we are excited to move into a facility that better fits our clients' future needs."

EEI Global made a bold decision several years ago to diversify its services to include activities that help clients' brands make meaningful engagements with their customers. As the global pandemic slowed exhibit and event activity, EEI Global already was forging ahead with well-developed omni-channel marketing capabilities. EEI Global was profitable from operations in the third quarter and expects to remain profitable in the fourth quarter and into 2022.

"We're coming out of the pandemic in good shape with a bright future," Gentile said. "I've attended two industry events in the past two months and the market for experiential marketing will gain momentum in 2022 and should continue to grow through 2025. The decisions we made years ago have positioned us for success now and in the future."

Founded in Rochester Hills, Michigan, in 1981, EEI Global is a leading customer experience marketing firm with clients in multiple industries across the globe. The company provides brand strategy, creative development, event marketing, immersive digital experiences, broadcast services, exhibit fabrication, graphic production and field team support to its North American and International clients.

